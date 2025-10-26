‘He’s Not Going To Retire’: Chad Johnson Confident Aaron Rodgers Will Play For Steelers Next Season

Many people were skeptical about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to pursue Aaron Rodgers this offseason. At 41 years old, Rodgers had his fair share of doubters. However, through the Steelers’ first six games of the year, the veteran quarterback has been better than expected. He’s thrown 1,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five touchdowns, often being a key part of the Steelers’ offense. Because of that, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson believes that this won’t be Rodgers’ only season in Pittsburgh.

“Aaron Rodgers is in a good place for the simple fact that he gets to control his future,” Johnson said recently on the Nightcap podcast. “The Steelers don’t have an answer to the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers is coming back. Mike Tomlin and the Rooney’s are going to ask Aaron Rodgers to come back. ‘How much you need? What you need us to give you?’

“Because the way he’s playing, there’s a resurgence in him. And if they’re going to have a chance, if they’re going to have an opportunity, if they’re going to be able to compete as an organization, as a franchise, they’re going to want number eight to come back. And they’re willing to give him what he needs to do so. He’s not going to retire.”

Right now, it looks like Rodgers has plenty of gas left in the tank. He doesn’t look washed up. While his athleticism has clearly taken a step back, his arm power and ability to process still look more than capable.

However, just because Rodgers is playing well now doesn’t mean that he’s going to return for next season. There are a lot of different variables that would likely influence his decision.

First, Rodgers seemed close to retiring this past offseason. He took a while to actually sign with the Steelers. As he explained, he was dealing with personal issues that required most of his attention. Rodgers also sounds frustrated with the media’s portrayal of him. He might be ready to be out of the spotlight.

Also, Rodgers is going to turn 42 in a few months. There haven’t been many quarterbacks in NFL history that have had success at that age or older. While Rodgers can still throw the ball well, his body might not be able to withstand much more of the NFL lifestyle.

Earlier in the year, Rodgers made it seem like this would be his final season. He explained that he returned because he felt like he still had more to give to the game. His 2024 season wasn’t great, but if his 2025 season goes well, he might feel more at peace with calling it a career.

There’s also still more than half the season remaining. Rodgers’ play could drop off. It’s too early to say whether or not Rodgers will return to the Steelers next year. They’re both focused on succeeding this year.