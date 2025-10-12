‘He’s Gotta Handle This L:’ Joey Porter Jr. Fires Back At Browns Trash-Talking WR Jerry Jeudy

To the victor go the spoils. In the NFL, the victor also gets the last word. This week, the victor is Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. He let his and the defense’s play do the talking while Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy just…talked.

“He does a lotta talking,” Porter said of Jeudy postgame, as shared by The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “He’s gotta worry about himself. Right now, he’s gotta handle this L.”

Jeudy didn’t make waves with public comments ahead of Sunday’s game. The only Browns player who did was DE Myles Garrett, who was on record hoping to put QB Aaron Rodgers in his “graveyard.” Instead, Garrett was a non-factor, held to a pair of assisted tackles. Rodgers wasn’t sacked once as the Steelers kept control of the football and clock, winning the time of possession battle for the first time all season.

But Jeudy apparently talked plenty of smack on the football field. His performance didn’t match up. Jeudy finished with just 5 catches for 43 yards as the Browns concentrated their passing game almost exclusively to underneath routes. He also suffered at least one drop and was flagged for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty that backed up the Browns offense and led to a punt. Porter goaded Jeudy into the call, mixing it up post-play until Jeudy threw a punch. Porter didn’t retaliate and drew the flag.

Porter returned for his first game since Week 1. Though he briefly left the game with an injury, Tomlin showed little concern about it post-game.

Over the last three games, Pittsburgh’s defense has returned to dominant form. They have 17 sacks, the most by the Steelers over a single-season three-game span since 2020. Had it not been for a handful of drops, Pittsburgh could’ve added a couple of interceptions and boosted its takeaway numbers, too.

Porter will see a pair of five-star receivers Thursday night in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Pittsburgh’s goal will be the same: to move to 2-0 in the AFC North. The 1-5 Browns, meanwhile, are already thinking about next year.