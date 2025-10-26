‘He’s An Alien:’ Mike Tomlin Praises Micah Parsons, Quips He’s ‘Visiting From Another Planet’

To stop Micah Parsons, the Pittsburgh Steelers will need to devise a plan that is out of this world. After facing a top pass rusher in Myles Garrett two weeks ago, the Steelers will be tested throughout tonight’s game. Mike Tomlin knows it as well as anyone.

“He’s an alien,” Tomlin quipped to Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola. “He’s visiting from another planet. All of these guys in the National Football League are talented, but there are levels to this. Some people are freaky, even among the freaks, and he is one of those guys.”

Parsons has been viewed that since coming out of the draft. One of college football’s unicorns at Penn State, Parsons had one of the most incredible pre-draft workouts in history. At 6031, 246 pounds, he ran an incredible 4.36 40 yard dash while jumping 34 inches in the vertical, 10’6″ in the broad, a 6.96 three cone time, and put up 19 reps on the bench press.

As Tomlin noted to Labriola, Parsons’ numbers bested a slew defensive backs and wide receivers.

That athleticism coupled with his college production made him the 12th overall pick of the 2021 draft. His impact was immediate, named Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. His production has been remarkably consistent, recording 12 sacks in every full season of his career. With 5.5 sacks already this season, Parsons is on pace to do it again.

Having a plan for Parsons is key. Like Garrett, the Steelers figure to slide protection his way while chipping with tight ends and running backs. Play-action could also be limited, especially given how well the Packers’ defense at-large defends it. Still, Parsons is a capable game-wrecker coming off a three sack performance in a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.

If Parsons impacts tonight’s game in a similar way, the Steelers could encounter their first losing streak of the season. And keeping with the space theme, could have Mike Tomlin and the team saying, “Houston, we have a problem.”