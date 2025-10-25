‘Have To Feel Good’: Steelers’ Offseason Additions ‘Slightly Above Average’ So Far, Barnwell Says

Nearly to the midway point of the 2025 season, things are shaping up rather well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sitting at 4-2, in control of the AFC North, and playing well — particularly on offense — things are looking up for the Steelers under head coach Mike Tomlin.

Following a whirlwind offseason that saw the Steelers get aggressive under GM Omar Khan and make some seismic moves on both sides of the football via trades and free agency signings, some of those moves are paying off. Others? Well, it’s hit or miss.

For ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, the Steelers’ offseason additions have been “slightly above average” so far this season, though some moves have disappointed. In his piece placing all 32 teams into tiers based on the best and worst offseasons, the Steelers find themselves largely in the middle.

“The Steelers have to feel good about their major additions on offense. [Aaron] Rodgers, signed as the last veteran quarterback left standing, is 19th in the NFL in QBR through seven weeks (55.0),” Barnwell writes of the Steelers’ offseason. “He’s not the Rodgers of old, and he has put the ball at risk a little more often than coach Mike Tomlin might like, but the future Hall of Famer has completed 68.6% of his passes. The contract matters here: He’s making about half of what Justin Fields signed for in his deal with the Jets.

“And then on top of that, [DK] Metcalf is averaging 2.4 yards per route run, 13th in the league among wide receivers this season.”

Offensively, the Steelers feel good about the addition of Rodgers and Metcalf. The 41-year-old quarterback is playing at a high level so far this season. He’s on pace to break the Steelers’ single-season all-time touchdown passes record and is providing some terrific leadership to a young offense.

He can still make all of the throws, as his arm talent remains impressive. He’s also moving around well within the pocket and extending plays. Things are going so well that the Steelers are reportedly weighing changing their plans at quarterback for the 2026 season and trying to run it back with Rodgers, which wouldn’t be a bad idea with how things look right now.

As for Metcalf, there’s not a ton happening down the field with him, but he’s been outstanding in the red zone and has taken off as a dynamic weapon after the catch, thriving in the quick game with Rodgers. The two have developed great chemistry and are lifting the Steelers’ passing attack to a respectable level.

While things might be clicking offensively, the Steelers have some issues on defense, especially with the two big-name additions, Slay and Ramsey.

“Other moves to add veterans haven’t been as promising. Ramsey made a couple of key late plays in early-season wins, but it’s clear defenses aren’t afraid of throwing at him,” Barnwell added regarding the defensive additions. “He’s allowing a 106.5 passer rating in coverage, while fellow veteran addition Slay is 13 points worse.”

The Steelers added Slay and Ramsey, believing that they could elevate the secondary and allow the Steelers to play man coverage against anyone in the league.

So far, that hasn’t been the case. Ramsey has made some plays, like the game-sealing hit on Garrett Wilson in Week 1, and the interception against the Seahawks in Week 2. But too often, he’s struggling in man coverage and is getting burned. The big catch by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 2 helped Seattle put the final nail in the coffin.

In Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ramsey couldn’t handle Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, giving up a 28-yard deep shot to Higgins late in the game to put Cincinnati in position to kick the game-winning field goal.

Slay hasn’t done anything, either. He’s broken up a few passes, but he’s been banged up all season throughout games. Teams are going right after him, unafraid to challenge him in coverage, and they are having success doing it, too.

When the Steelers acquired Slay and Ramsey, there were concerns about their age, but the franchise didn’t seem to care much. So far, though, the age and decline in play for both are showing, and it’s rather concerning.