Have Steelers Unlocked Their Run Game At Long Last?

Have the Steelers unlocked their run game at long last?

For the past three games now, the Steelers have run the ball for 100 yards or more, which has surely been a goal all along. Thursday marked their best day on the ground all year. On just 20 rushing attempts, they produced 147 yards and 7.3 yards per carry. While they did not score on the ground, they didn’t need to with four passing touchdowns.

Jaylen Warren led the Steelers’ run game, rushing for 127 yards on 16 attempts. He has run hard all season but had only so much to show for it until now. Against the Bengals, they started to break some runs, including a season-long 37-yard gain.

On the season, Warren is now up to 4.4 yards per carry, a much healthier and more representative figure. In his first three games, behind the shoddy run-blocking of the Steelers’ offensive line, it was a different story. He had 43 rushing attempts for 132 yards, just 3.1 yards per attempt.

Over the past two games, he has helped transform the Steelers’ run game. On just 27 attempts, Warren has rushed for 179 yards, or 6.6 yards per attempt. Whether with or without holes, he has been forcing missed tackles all season. But it’s much better to force them five yards beyond the line of scrimmage instead of behind it.

It’s not just Jaylen Warren, either, because Kenneth Gainwell has also run effectively for the Steelers in recent weeks. Over his last three games, he has rushed for 135 yards on 28 attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

The Steelers still aren’t getting much from Kaleb Johnson in terms of the run game, though he is coming along. It’s not clear when he might have a larger role, but he won’t see it without earning it. Right now, they seem to have a pretty decent thing going between Warren and Gainwell. They’re even showing trends toward efficient running, something they haven’t had in years. But is this real, or the product of some bad run defenses? The Bengals aren’t exactly the best in the league in that category right now.

