Renegade This: Hate From Steelers Fans ‘Fuels Me,’ Myles Garrett Says

Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett is excited to return to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday when the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his press conference on Friday, Garrett said that he gets extra hate from Steelers fans, and it’s something that “fuels” him during the game.

“For sure, and I love it,” Garrett said via the Browns’ official Twitter account. “That kind of stuff fuels me. I love the chants. I love the talk. That’s part of the game. That’s what makes the game special.”

The Pat McAfee Show held a live broadcast from Steelers training camp this year with a “Fuck Myles Garrett” chant breaking out in the background. He definitely heard that. Garrett posted a cutup of his response today with that clip from McAfee.

Garrett was also asked about Renegade since the Browns played it at practice today.

“I’ve made a lot of big plays before that song’s played and after it’s played,” he said. “I’ve loved the song forever, so it just adds more of a history to it, thinking back on some of the memories now wrapped around that song.”

LIVE: Myles Garrett speaks to the media https://t.co/AGn5ACWtI3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 10, 2025

Garrett has one win at Acrisure Stadium, and it was a big one. It came in the Browns’ 48-37 win over the Steelers in the 2020 AFC Wild Card Round, a game where he had one solo tackle. He’s 0-7, other than that, when playing the Steelers at their home field. So whatever “big plays” he’s made after Renegade has played haven’t been enough to impact the game, and whatever fuel he’s getting from the fans hasn’t been enough to help him lead his team to a win.

It’s great for Garrett that he can rack up stats against the Steelers. He has five sacks in eight games at Acrisure Stadium. But at the end of the day, those stats are empty because the Browns just haven’t had success against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. All that extra “fuel” can help him bring down the quarterback in garbage time, as he did last season against the Steelers.

He did admit after that game that the Steelers had a good plan for him, and the Steelers will need another one for him again on Sunday. He is one of the best pass rushers in football, and he has the ability to wreck the game if the Steelers aren’t properly prepared.

But it would be the first time he’s done so at Acrisure Stadium. So for all the talk about Renegade and Steelers fans fueling him, Sunday will be a chance for Garrett actually to go out and prove it.