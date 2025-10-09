‘Guys Wanna Play For Him’: Aaron Rodgers A ‘Great’ Addition For Steelers, Christian Kuntz Says

Four games into the 2025 season and things are looking really good for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially under center with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. No longer are the Steelers in the honeymoon phase with their new signal caller. Now, what you see is what you get.

So far, it’s been a very good pairing for Rodgers and the Steelers. Though his statistics aren’t eye-popping, Rodgers is playing some good football, thriving in the quick game. He’s avoiding the killer mistakes, too.

Off the field, his leadership is really taking over as guys are buying in and following him, leading to a strong locker room and an offense that is really starting to jell.

For long snapper Christian Kuntz, Rodgers has been a great addition to the Steelers, one that has guys wanting to play for him and to uphold the standard on that side of the football.

“Yeah, he’s been great. I feel like he’s having fun,” Kuntz said of Rodgers, according to video via The Christian Kuntz Podcast on YouTube. “It’s been cool, yeah. Someone said it earlier, I feel like in training camp someone said, guys wanna play for him. Like, they don’t wanna fuck up, ’cause they know like he’s a perfectionist. He wants that.”

Rodgers is a perfectionist and has demanded excellence from guys on the offensive side of the football, particularly his pass catchers. Already this season he’s shown some fire, too, getting on guys like Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth after on-field mistakes.

That’s his leadership style, and it’s resonating with guys. They want to be held to a certain standard on that side of the ball, and over the last few years they haven’t had that type of leader to do it. Rodgers has embraced that role, and guys are responding.

Of course, as Kuntz was quick to point out, winning fixes everything, and the Steelers are winning right now. If they weren’t, maybe that Rodgers fit wouldn’t be talked about so positively. But Rodgers appears to be having fun, has embraced his leadership role, and is playing good football. Guys are responding to him and it’s resonating with the rest of the team.

It’s still early in the season with 13 games ahead and no bye week since the Steelers had it in Week 5, But guys want to play for Rodgers, want to follow him, and want to be at their very best for him. That matters in a locker room.

There’s a standard there, and the Steelers are trying to uphold it. That’s leading to success. Hopefully there’s more where that came from, too.

Check out the full episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast below.