Group Of Analysts Favor Ravens To Take AFC North Crown From Steelers

Don’t call it a comeback. A group of analysts believe it’s only a matter of time until the Baltimore Ravens, after a rash of early-season injuries, storm back from the AFC North basement to its leaderboard. Playing in one of the weakest divisions sure helps. With the Ravens earning a must-win victory Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to lose, ESPN’s pundits think Baltimore will wear the hats and T-shirts by season’s end.

“I would go so far as to say they should win the AFC North,” insider Dan Graziano said on ESPN’s Get Up Tuesday. “Pittsburgh is coming back to the pack. Baltimore Ravens getting healthier.”

Pittsburgh still leads the division at 4-3 with the Cincinnati Bengals in second place at 3-5. The Ravens sit third at 2-5 but could go on a run. After missing three games, QB Lamar Jackson is expected to return to the lineup. Without him against the Chicago Bears, the Ravens looked like the version most expected to see. A group capable of running the ball and playing tight defense. Baltimore has a prime chance to go on a winning streak against the 2-6 Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, though doing so on the road is never easy.

Baltimore entered the season as heavy favorites but had injuries to Jackson and scores of other players on both sides of the ball, especially to the defense. The group minus Jackson largely returned for Week 8, though some like DL Nnmadi Madubuike have been lost for the season. Still, the Ravens’ theory to win was weathering the storm, getting healthy, and winning following the team’s Week 7 bye. Analysts are buying that plan, partially affirming Baltimore’s case while admonishing Pittsburgh’s.

“The way the Steelers have played, the way they played against the Bengals on Thursday night and played poorly,” said former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. “And Green Bay took them to task in the second half. You can’t bet your house on the Steelers’ defense right now.”

Pittsburgh’s defense has faltered the past two weeks. While the run defense improved against Green Bay, the secondary is full of holes and looks every bit its advanced age. The road doesn’t get easier facing an Indianapolis Colts team red-hot coming to town Sunday afternoon. If Pittsburgh allows 30-plus points in a third-straight game, it’ll mark the first time since 1985.

“The Ravens are the team that you could trust of this group and their defense has played better in back-to-back weeks,” former defensive back Domonique Foxworth said.

After briefly relenting, oddsmakers now put the Ravens as clear favorites to win the AFC North.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore have yet to square off this season and won’t meet until early December. If the Ravens get back on track and the Steelers keep struggling, the cushion Pittsburgh has built could be long closed by then, leaving the team’s two games to decide the division and play out a similar storyline as a year ago. Pittsburgh blew a 10-3 record to an 8-5 Baltimore team that won the division when the season dust settled. And then knocked the Steelers out of the playoffs.