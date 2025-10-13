‘Gotta Play At A Better, More Consistent Level’: Broderick Jones Critical Of His Performance Against Browns

When the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, there were concerns about Myles Garrett wrecking the game. He’s one of the best pass rushers in the league, and he’s given the Steelers fits in the past. However, Garrett didn’t have much of an impact at all. The Steelers contained him and the rest of the Browns’ pass rush. Broderick Jones drew the Garrett assignment, and while he wasn’t always on an island in that matchup, it’s a credit to him that Aaron Rodgers was kept upright. However, Jones was less satisfied with his performance.

“It was solid,” Jones said Monday via the team’s YouTube channel. “It was enough to get us out of the stadium. There’s always trials and tribulations you’ve gotta come through. I feel like I could’ve played a little bit better… Just me trying to uphold the standard for myself. I feel like I’ve gotta play at a better, more consistent level.”

Was Jones perfect against the Browns? No. He had some ugly reps where he got beaten, and those didn’t always come against Garrett. As a former first-round pick, Jones is still trying to live up to his draft pedigree.

Also, the Steelers didn’t force Jones to block Garrett one-on-one very often. They gave him help, chipping or double-teaming Garrett. The Steelers’ offensive game plan did a lot to limit him, too. They utilized a lot of quick passes and moved the pocket away from Garrett.

However, none of that means Jones is a bad player. Few offensive tackles in the league could hope to block Garrett one-on-one for an entire game. The Steelers were right to devote a lot of attention to him and give Jones help.

Despite that, Jones still might not be giving himself enough credit. Rodgers didn’t get sacked once against the Browns. Considering the level of player that Garrett is, that should earn Jones some praise. He held his own, only allowing one pressure in 31 pass blocking snaps.

Compare that to the first game of this season, where Jones got dominated. He gave up multiple sacks, often looking overwhelmed. He’s shown vast improvement since then. While he’s still rough around the edges, Jones is showing signs of growth. He’s correct that he needs to be more consistent, but Jones had a fine day in Week 6 overall. Not many offensive linemen can say that after facing Garrett.