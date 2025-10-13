‘Got My Ass Kicked In A Lot Of Ways’: Tomlin Only Focused On This Year Amid TNF Struggles

Fresh off a hard-fought win over the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to turn around on a short week and prepare for another AFC North battle, this time on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Though the Bengals are reeling and are relying on the recently acquired 40-year-old Joe Flacco to keep them afloat, they might have an advantage against the Steelers this week.
That’s due, in large part, to the lack of success the Steelers have had not only on Thursday Night Football but on the road as well under head coach Mike Tomlin.
The Steelers are 2-9 on the road on Thursday Night Football since Tomlin became their head coach in 2007. They’ve lost their last four games on the road on TNF, too. So, with an opportunity to extend their AFC North lead even further Thursday night, they don’t have history on their side.
Not that Tomlin wanted to hear that Monday during his weekly press conference.
“I’m only concerned about 2025. I got my ass kicked in a lot of ways over the last 19 years,” Tomlin said when asked about the Steelers’ road struggles on TNF, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page.
That’s the right mindset to have, especially with it being a largely new team in the Black and Gold, too.
If this Thursday Night Football game was in Pittsburgh, it would be understandable to feel good about the Steelers, since they’re 7-2 under Tomlin at home on Thursdays. But on the road, on a short week and against a familiar opponent in the Bengals with a veteran QB who has seen the Steelers time and time again, it makes things more challenging.
But it’s a new week, a new year and a bunch of new players for the Steelers, ones who are experienced and have been around the block a time or two. Maybe with that added experience and professionalism, the Steelers can shed the struggles and find a way to win a road game on a short week.
History simply isn’t on their side though. The Steelers have lost their last four Thursday Night Football matchups, including last season to the Cleveland Browns on the road in a snowstorm. Prior to that 24-19 loss, they lost Thursday night games to the Browns in 2022 and 2019 and to the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 on the road.
The Steelers’ last Thursday night win came in 2016 against the Indianapolis Colts on Thanksgiving. So, it’s been awhile.
They have a chance to change that this week, and extend their division lead in the process.