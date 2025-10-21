Goodbye Onside Kicks? The NFL Seems Closer Than Ever To A Change

The NFL has changed the kickoff in a lot of ways. In 2024, the league changed to the dynamic kickoff and altered the rules ahead of the 2025 season. In a lot of ways, the altered kickoff format has worked. It has some detractors, but it certainly has made the kickoff a bigger part of the game than it was when teams routinely booted the ball out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

However, it’s arguably made a negative impact on onside kicks. Since the format for normal kickoffs is now different, teams have to declare their onside kick attempts. According to NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent the league may consider a 4th-and-15 conversion attempt instead of onside kicks moving forward. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones shared the update Tuesday on X.

NFL EVP Troy Vincent told team owners today that it may be time to look at the fourth-and-15 proposal that has been offered as an alternate to the onside kick. The lack of recoveries on onside has disappointed the league. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 21, 2025

While onside kicks haven’t been very successful under the new format, they typically are converted at a very low rate anyway. Before the kickoffs were changed, they still didn’t have the most success since they usually come at predictable times when the trailing team is kicking off late in a game.

Yet, there is something to be said about the element of surprise being gone. It’s simply impossible to surprise a team with an onside kick now. In the past there have been some electric surprise onside kicks, notably Sean Payton’s in his 2009 Super Bowl win over Indianapolis.

Changing it to a 4th-and-15 play would be very interesting. It’s still an obvious play as the opponent knows you’re going to pass the ball. But one would think it’s easier to convert in that scenario than an onside kick you have to announce. For example, the Steelers converted in a similar situation just last Thursday when Aaron Rodgers found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone on 3rd and 18.

Of course, any normal down-and-distance scenario is impossible to compare to a one-off play. But with the talented quarterbacks and playmakers across the league, conversions certainly would be possible. The Steelers themselves have been susceptible to their down-and-distance struggles this year. Stopping teams on third down, especially third-and-long situations, has been an issue.

Across the league, offenses may embrace the change while defenses might not. It would be interesting to see how defenses approach the play. They could play man coverage and bring pressure or sit in a zone and keep everything in front of them. Regardless, teams with dynamic quarterbacks or playmakers may relish their chance at a 4th and 15 rather than an unsurprising onside kick.

It would feel weird to lose the onside kick. It’s rarely successful, but it’s a unique play and it’s electric when it does work. However, the league is quickly changing, especially regarding special teams. Soon, it may be a relic of the past.