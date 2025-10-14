Gerry Dulac ‘Wouldn’t Call It Likely’ Steelers Trade For Receiver Before Deadline

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market to acquire a wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. However, during his weekly chat today, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wouldn’t commit to the idea of the team trading for a wideout.

“I wouldn’t call it likely, mainly because you haven’t seen one yet after all the supposed ‘need’ to get one,” Dulac wrote in response to a question about the Steelers acquiring a receiver.

However, Dulac wouldn’t completely rule out the possibility, especially if the Steelers keep winning.

“You are right about DK [Metcalf] going down — they’re in trouble if he does. I think Omar Khan always has his eyes and ears open to any move that could make them better,” Dulac wrote. “And if by the first week of November — the trade deadline — they believe they are a legitimate contender, then maybe they make the move that really puts them in position to make a serious run.”

There’s already been a handful of trades this season, and the market is expected to be active in the lead up to the deadline. The Steelers acquired WR DK Metcalf this offseason, a move that’s worked out, but the team doesn’t have much behind him at the receiver position, especially with Calvin Austin III dealing with an injury. It would make sense if the Steelers, currently the AFC’s No. 2 seed, made a move to upgrade the position if they truly feel they can contend.

But finding the right player to assimilate into the system is important. While WR Mike Williams had a touchdown catch to help the team beat the Washington Commanders last season after being acquired from the New York Jets, it was a trade that largely didn’t move the needle. The Steelers also have been intentional about keeping as much 2026 draft capital as possible, and a trade would likely require them to give up a pick in the upcoming draft.

The Steelers are in a position to win this season and adding an extra piece at receiver could help them truly become a contender. It doesn’t seem as if a move is imminent, and one might not happen at all. Given what Dulac wrote today, it sounds as if a possible trade wouldn’t happen until right before the deadline, and only if the Steelers are truly confident in being a contender.

Omar Khan has proven to be aggressive and he made two trades at the deadline last year, so if there’s a player out there he feels will bolster the roster, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make a trade. But even though the team is in the market, a trade might not be as likely as it seems.