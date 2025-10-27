Gerry Dulac Is Worried About ‘Non-Impactful’ T.J. Watt

He wasn’t part of the wave of new additions this offseason. But T.J. Watt is just one of several Pittsburgh Steelers defenders who’s gotten a big-money contract in recent years. Watt held out for his extension this offseason and ended up getting one that made him the league’s highest-paid defender at that point.

So far, he’s not playing up to that level, and Steelers insider Gerry Dulac is starting to worry about Watt. He wonders if teams are even trying to minimize Watt the same way they do for other top edge rushers around the league.

“He’s been non-impactful, and there’s no question about that,” Dulac said Monday on 102.5 WDVE. “The way the Steelers game planned against Myles Garrett, and the way the Steelers game planned against Micah Parsons last night, I don’t know if other teams are paying that same kind of mindset. He is the linchpin of the defense. He’s the guy that makes it go and we haven’t seen that from him. They’re paying the guy a lot of money to do that. And it hasn’t been happening.”

The performance wasn’t just bad from Watt Sunday night in the Steelers’ 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was bad all around. There are so many negative ways to look at this defense right now that it’s hard to find a place to start. But the fact that the defense has allowed 30 points in back-to-back weeks, and now for the third time this season, is certainly discouraging. And in those last two games, it’s given up a combined 924 total yards.

It’s just downright embarrassing, but this is when you need your star players to step up. At the level Watt is being paid, he needs to do something to create a splash play or at least some momentum. He had six total tackles against the Packers but really didn’t make a big impact overall. His only pass-rushing statistic was one QB hit. But he was never that close to a sack and was even called for a facemask penalty.

Whispers of Watt starting to decline have been there. He didn’t have a sack over the last several games of the 2024 season and has just four through seven games this year. Being a relative no-show on the same day Micah Parsons wreaked havoc and Myles Garrett had five sacks goes to show the difference between those two and Watt at the moment.

If the Steelers are going to make any kind of noise this year, their defense has to be significantly better. That starts with Watt, who’s been disappointing in the first year of the massive extension he received in July.