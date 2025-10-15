Gerry Dulac Doesn’t Expect Steelers To Activate Will Howard Or Skylar Thompson, Going With Two QBs

The Steelers have not opened the practice window for either QBs Will Howard or Skylar Thompson. Don’t expect that to change, Gerry Dulac says, unless it has to change. In very un-Steelers-like fashion, Pittsburgh has gone most of the season with just two quarterbacks on its 53-man roster. They do have a third healthy quarterback, though, with Logan Woodside on the practice squad.

Will Howard, the sixth-round rookie, injured his hand shortly before preseason play began. The Steelers put him on the Reserve/Injured list, doing so after final cuts, which is a key distinction. Teams may move two players to IR during cuts, but if they do, they have to use one of their six return designations on him. In deciding to wait to move Howard on IR, they gave themselves the option of leaving him there all year without consequence.

But when they did that, they didn’t expect Skylar Thompson to suffer an injury, too. Thompson joined Howard on IR after Week 1. Howard has been eligible to practice since Week 5, and Thompson is eligible now. So far, there are no indications that the Steelers plan to designate either to return.

“I think they are going to keep their fingers crossed with two QBs until there is an injury for now”, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac write on Tuesday during an on-line chat asked about the Steelers potentially opening the practice window for Will Howard.

Historically, the Steelers are a team that values the three-quarterback on model. They go on record about it nearly every year, and their actions back up their words. Before this season, the only notable exception was a brief period in 2019. That year, they traded Joshua Dobbs when the Jaguars offered a fifth-round pick for him. They signed Paxton Lynch to the practice squad but later promoted him to the 53-man roster.

This year, the Steelers have four quarterbacks they presumably deem worthy of being on the 53-man roster, yet are content to leave half of them on the Reserve/Injured list. They are satisfied with Aaron Rodgers as their starter and Mason Rudolph as their backup, of course. But Will Howard is a rookie, and he has no opportunity to practice while on IR.

So far, the Steelers have used two of their return designations. They used one immediately when they placed CB Cory Trice Jr. on IR during final roster cuts. He hasn’t returned to practice yet despite that fact. This week, they designated ILB Malik Harrison for return, opening a 21-day window. After signing WR Ke’Shawn Williams to their 53-man roster, they do not currently have an open roster spot.

Of course, the Steelers are in the business of winning football games this season. Will Howard’s potential development is of secondary importance, because he’s not helping them win in 2025. Pittsburgh is sitting at 4-1, second in the AFC, not contemplating whether a sixth-round pick is its future. But it does make good fodder for bar discussions and radio panels—if there is a meaningful distinction between them.