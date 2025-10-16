Fowler: ‘Watch For’ WR Roman Wilson Having Increased Role Against Bengals

Roman Wilson could have more catches tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals than he has all season. With just two receptions to date, it’s not a high bar to clear. But with WR Calvin Austin III out on the short week due to a shoulder injury, Wilson could be asked to step up more than last Sunday’s game versus the Cleveland Browns.

“One last note. With Calvin Austin III out at wide receiver, watch for Roman Wilson, second-year guy,” Fowler said during a pregame SportsCenter appearance. “He could play a little bit more tonight. They’re slowly trying to bring him along.”

From NFL Live in Cincy: -Trey Hendrickson OUT

-Steelers’ run-first attack

-Chemistry between Aaron Rodgers, Arthur Smith apparent to teammates With @LauraRutledge pic.twitter.com/qPSRv0agq1 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 16, 2025

Against the Browns, Wilson snagged one pass for 12 yards. That outdid Scotty Miller’s zero receptions, but Wilson was out-snapped 26-15. After missing nearly all his rookie year with multiple injuries, Wilson entered 2025 needing to produce. But stuck as a No. 4/5 receiver behind DK Metcalf, Ben Skowronek, and Austin, snaps have been hard to come by in Arthur Smith’s run- and tight-end-heavy offense.

Publicly, the Steelers have preached patience with Wilson. During the bye, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni noted he’s stayed in Wilson’s ear to wait for his time to step up. That could come tonight against the Bengals.

Cincinnati enters Week 7 with one of the NFL’s worst passing defenses. The Bengals rank 31st in passing yards, tied 27th in passing touchdowns, and 29th in pass/EPA.

With star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson set to miss due to a hip injury, Cincinnati’s rush may struggle to get home and allow for Aaron Rodgers to have ample time in the pocket.

A breakout performance under the primetime lights would be huge for Wilson’s career arc. Even failing that, making key plays in key moments would go a long way to showing why the Steelers made him their third-round pick last season. Before his injury, Austin made timely plays on his 10 receptions. Wilson would be wise to do the same.