Fowler: Trey Hendrickson ‘Expected To Be Out’ Tonight Against Steelers

After NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport called Trey Hendrickson “a bit of a long shot” to suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Thursday Night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler more definitively reported on Thursday afternoon that Hendrickson is “expected to be out” tonight.

“Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (questionable, back) is expected to be out tonight vs. Steelers, per source. Wanted to play but tough on short turnaround, hopeful for next week,” Fowler wrote on Twitter.

It’s not a huge surprise after Hendrickson didn’t log a practice on the short week. He left the team’s Week 6 game in the first half against the Green Bay Packers with a back injury that Zac Taylor described postgame as a “bad contusion,” and early in the week Taylor would only rule Hendrickson “day-to-day.”

Hendrickson not playing is a huge loss for Cincinnati. He has four sacks this season and has been one of the league’s best pass rushers over the last few seasons. He had 3.5 sacks in the Bengals’ Week 18 win over the Steelers last season as he clinched the league’s sack lead. With Hendrickson out, the Bengals will likely rely on rookie Shemar Stewart, who’s expected to return tonight after missing time with an ankle injury, as well as former first-round pick Myles Murphy.

It makes for an easier matchup for Pittsburgh’s offensive line, and the Steelers have a clear advantage in the trenches for tonight’s game. It’s bad injury news for the Bengals, while the Steelers got news on that front earlier today, with the news that S DeShon Elliott, who was dealing with a personal issue, is expected to play tonight after arriving in Cincinnati today.

The Bengals will also be down TE Mike Gesicki, who the team placed on IR yesterday, as well as TE Tanner Hudson against Pittsburgh tonight, leaving them thin at the position. WR Charlie Jones and OL Lucas Patrick are questionable.