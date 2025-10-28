Fowler: Steelers Starting Safety DeShon Elliott Likely Out For Season

Pittsburgh Steelers starting strong safety DeShon Elliott is likely to miss the rest of the 2025 season with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered a Monday update, noting Elliott did not tear his ACL but his injuries are severe enough to likely miss the rest of the year.

Fowler notes the Steelers are still holding out hope for a return. Presumably, a late season one.

The Steelers are bracing for safety DeShon Elliott to miss the rest of the season, per sources. His ACL is intact and he’s working through the nature of the leg injury, so Pittsburgh will hold out hope, but a return is not considered likely at this point. pic.twitter.com/bceZ6iCacD — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2025

Even in the most optimistic outcome, Elliott is certain to land on injured reserve. He suffered the injury to his right knee making a tackle on Packers TE Tucker Kraft’s 59-yard catch in the second half. A turning point of the game.

Here’s a look at the play. Elliott immediately clutched his right knee and could not bear weight on his leg as he came off the field. He was carted to the locker room with the NBC broadcast reporting Elliott was emotional while examined.

Post-game, Tomlin confirmed the injury was significant. Elliott was one of two Steelers to suffer severe knee injuries, losing backup NT Daniel Ekuale to a torn ACL. Guard Isaac Seumalo also suffered a pec strain. Tomlin is set to speak to the media Tuesday and may offer further update on Elliott’s injury.

A silver lining to the injury is Elliott will probably be available for the start of the 2026 season even if he misses the rest of 2025. A torn ACL mid-way through the season would’ve jeopardized his readiness for next year.

Elliott, 28, recorded five tackles before exiting. It’s his second knee injury of the year, missing two games due to a torn MCL sprain suffered in the season opener against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh’s struggling defense has suffered even more without him, showing poor run defense and consistent miscommunication. Through eight weeks, the Steelers rank 22nd in scoring defense and will have the tough task of facing the Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1-ranked offense in Week 9.

On the season, Elliott’s notched 38 tackles (one for a loss) with one interception. He’s also been an effective blitzer, recording three QB hits, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark finished out the game as the team’s starting safeties. Jabrill Peppers saw an increase in snaps in run packages. But without Elliott, the Steelers have one of the NFL’s weakest safety groups. In Week 6, the team lost safety and special teams captain Miles Killebrew due to a severe knee injury.

Pittsburgh signed Elliott to a two-year, $12.25 million extension ahead of the 2025 season. He is under contract through 2027.