Fowler: Steelers Feel TE Darnell Washington Is Becoming ‘Difficult To Keep Off The Field’

The Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the deepest and most talented tight end rooms in the NFL. They’ve invested roughly $19 million in cap space into their top three at the position this season, yet it’s second-year tight end Darnell Washington—the youngest and cheapest of the trio—who’s starting to shine the brightest.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are running out of reasons to keep him off the field.

“The Steelers know a run-heavy Week 4 attack was something to build on but disrupted plans in the passing game, too,” Fowler wrote. “The feeling in the building is that Washington is making himself difficult to keep off the field due to his blocking prowess. But [Jonnu] Smith and [Pat] Freiermuth were heavily featured together throughout camp and should get more playing time in future weeks. How head coach Mike Tomlin and play caller Arthur Smith juggle tight end personnel — and what they gleaned about the position during the bye — will be critical.”

Washington played 48 offensive snaps against the Vikings compared to 15 for Freiermuth and 13 for Smith. That was clearly a part of their strategy to put their biggest bodies on the field to impose their will in the run game, but it also resulted in Washington having three receptions for 20 yards while Smith and Freiermuth contributed next to nothing in the passing game.

Washington’s blocking ability makes him an asset, but his catch radius and athleticism in the passing game should give the Steelers even more reason to think twice before taking him off the field. He catches everything thrown his way and can create mismatch nightmares for opposing defenses.

Even if the Steelers shift to a more balanced attack with less of an emphasis on the run, Washington’s versatility in all areas of the game make him a prime player to keep on the field at all times. Washington drew rave reviews during OTAs and training camp for showing up in better shape with clear improvements as a route runner and with noticeably more athleticism out in space with the ball in his hands.

Having too many tight ends is a challenge for Tomlin and Smith to figure out when game planning, but it’s far from a problem for the team as a whole. They love the fact that they have more depth on the roster than last season.

“We ran out of gas last year,” a team source told Fowler. “That’s why it’s important for a variety of players to get game exposure so it keeps us fresh.”

Pittsburgh has employed a variety of offensive strategies already this season. That variety not only keeps defenses on their toes, but it also rotates personnel, lowers the chance of injury, and keeps everybody fresh for what they hope is a late-season push deep into the playoffs.