Fowler Names Two WR Trade Targets Before Deadline

If the Pittsburgh Steelers keep winning, the Nov. 4 trade deadline could put them in the spotlight. Wide receiver has been their most pressing need for over a year, and Pittsburgh could be a key player in a market likely to see plenty of movement.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler named two intriguing trade targets at wide receiver that could pick up steam as October progresses. Both names should interest the Steelers.

“It would not surprise me if teams start to call on Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle if the Dolphins continue to struggle, though I highly doubt Miami would entertain that at this point, especially with Tyreek Hill out for the season,” Fowler wrote in this week’s buzz file. “One other receiver from a struggling team to watch would be Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders and Meyers couldn’t reach a deal before Week 1 despite his trade request, and with the Raiders sitting at 1-4, interest in the player could tick upward.”

Meyers has been talked about plenty since his trade request in late August, but it’s worth revisiting now with the Raiders looking doomed to a last-place finish in the AFC West. They are a team in transition. I don’t know that Meyers should be considered a critical piece as they build for the future in Las Vegas.

Through five games, Meyers has 25 receptions for 290 yards. He has been a high-volume receiver for four or five seasons now and would instantly upgrade the Steelers’ WR corps as another reliable veteran. He has a high base salary this season, so the Raiders could save a decent chunk of change by dealing him. The trade compensation probably wouldn’t be that high unless multiple teams get in a bidding war.

Waddle would be more of a splash move for the Steelers, costing them a lot more in trade compensation. In five games, Waddle has caught 23 passes for 295 yards and three TDs.

Even at 1-4, the Dolphins have $53.1 million per season tied up in QB Tua Tagovailoa through the 2028 season. They probably don’t want to get rid of all his top weapons unless they get something valuable in return.

The Dolphins also gave Waddle a three-year $84.75 million extension last May. That would need to be a consideration for any team trading for him.

I could see the Steelers having more interest in a player like Meyers than Waddle. They won’t want to part with any significant 2026 draft capital as they have stockpiled picks to likely select their next first-round quarterback next year.

Both Waddle and Meyers are the most obvious wide receiver candidates at the moment on 1-4 teams, but several other players will become available as teams fall out of contention closer to the trade deadline.

If the Steelers keep winning, they could be a key player at the trade deadline. Meyers offers a cost-effective upgrade, Waddle a bigger splash, but either move would come with a price.