Four-Time Super Bowl Champion L.C. Greenwood Moves Another Step Closer To Hall of Fame Induction

Could this be the year that former Pittsburgh Steelers great L.C. Greenwood gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Greenwood, a four-time Super Bowl champion during the Steelers’ 1970s dynasty and a key member of the famous Steel Curtain, advanced from 162 Senior player nominees into the group of 34 for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.
Greenwood had been one of four former Steelers players and coaches in the group of 162 Senior nominees. He was joined by former wide receivers coach Lionel Taylor, running back Byron “Whizzer” White and linebacker Greg Lloyd. But Greenwood is the only member to advance to the group of 34.
Despite a terrific career also saw him earn two All-Pro accolades and six Pro Bowls, Greenwood has been snubbed time and time again for the Hall of Fame.
He was among the nominees in the Senior group last year, too, but didn’t make it. Now, he moves one step closer to enshrinement in the hallowed halls for 2026.
Entering the NFL as a product of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Greenwood was selected by the Steelers under first-year head coach Chuck Noll in the 1969 NFL Draft. The 10th-round pick went on to play 13 seasons for the Steelers, developing from rotational defensive end in his first two seasons into one of the best players in the NFL.
Greenwood retired in 1981 after winning four Super Bowls. Though sacks weren’t an official statistic until 1982, predating his entire career, Greenwood was later credited with 78.0 career sacks after Pro Football Reference charted every sack from the era.
On top of his 78 career sacks, Greenwood had 14 fumble recoveries, including an NFL-leading five in his first season as a starter in 1971.
After his playing days, Greenwood was named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade team, is in the Steelers Hall of Honor and is on the all-time team, too, cementing himself in Steelers lore.
Now, he needs to land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Up next in the voting process for the Senior committee is voting for the top 25 players, a list that will then be whittled down to nine semifinalists before the committee votes to reduce it to three finalists.
Hopefully this is the year Greenwood makes it to the group of three finalists and is enshrined where he belongs: in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.