Four Questions With The Depot Crew: Previewing Week 7 Steelers-Bengals Matchup

Another week, another AFC North matchup for the Pittsburgh Steelers is on deck. This time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals and on a short week, too.

Fresh off of a big win over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers have a tight turnaround for a tough Thursday Night Football road trip to Cincinnati. The Steelers have lost four straight games under Mike Tomlin on the road on TNF, so they need to slay the dragon and continue to take advantage of this stretch within the division.

Health seems to be on the Steelers’ side, too, entering the matchup, so that should bode well for them.

Following what we did last year here at Steelers Depot, myself, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown, Troy Montgomery, Jake Brockhoff and Dr. Melanie Friedlander will answer four key questions weekly, previewing the games.

Let’s talk about the Steelers’ Week 7 Thursday Night Football matchup on the road against the Bengals.

QUESTION 1: WHO IS THE STEELERS’ X FACTOR AGAINST THE BENGALS?

Josh Carney: TE Pat Freiermuth. Based on playing time in recent weeks, Freiermuth has seemingly fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh. But on a short week and against an opponent he tends to dominate, Freiermuth has a chance to get back on the train offensively and produce. In his career he has 43 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns against the Bengals. This could be a big week for Muth.

Joe Clark: CB Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers talked a lot this week about how their offseason moves came with the Bengals in mind, and none defensively was bigger than the acquisition of Ramsey. Whether he can help the Steelers succeed in limiting the Bengals’ passing attack will be one of the most significant factors in determining who wins.

Ross McCorkle: TE Darnell Washington. The oversized tight end is the piece that makes the offense work at the moment, and I don’t see his usage slowing down after great success over the Steelers’ last two games. Does the Bengals defense have any answers in their front seven to counteract his effect on the run game.

Scott Brown: WR Ke’Shawn Williams. Man, he is fun to watch on punt returns. Even if his propensity to spin makes Alex Kozora sweat like a snowman in sunlight. Both make Williams the ultimate X factor. He could break a return that breaks the Bengals — and their hanging-by-a-thread season. He could also be a fumble waiting to happen and makes the kind of untimely mistake that allows home underdogs to win.

Troy Montgomery: QB Aaron Rodgers. At 41 years old, Rodgers has been a difference maker for the Steelers. The Steelers have done a good job keeping him protected, too. In his first AFC North battle, Rodgers wasn’t sacked. That’s extra important because the Steelers are set to play the Bengals on a short week. Once again, Cincinnati’s defense looks rough, and they might be without Trey Hendrickson. That should set Rodgers up to have a big game.

Jake Brockhoff: CB Joey Porter Jr. There’s been a lot of talk about the Steelers’ defense being built to stop the Bengals. They have the corners to do it, and Jalen Ramsey already comes into the game playing at a high level. While Ramsey will play all over the field, Porter will likely see matchups against both Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. He’ll need to be better than his six-penalty performance in Cincinnati last year.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Steelers WR DK Metcalf. The connection between QB Aaron Rodgers and Metcalf has been developing well. Confined to a short passing game based on the need to get the ball out quickly in the past few games, Rodgers hasn’t had much opportunity for deep passes. Things looked to be opening up a bit against the Browns on Sunday once the run game got going. This could be the week that Metcalf goes off, especially if Bengals pass rusher Trey Hedrickson, currently listed as “questionable”, is not able to play.

QUESTION 2: WHAT IS THE MATCHUP TO WATCH IN STEELERS-BENGALS?

Josh Carney: OLB Nick Herbig vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr. Remember the clip from Hard Knocks last year of Mike Tomlin saying Herbig had to win against Brown? Yeah, that’s what is in my mind this week. With Alex Highsmith back, Herbig still has a big role and is going to see the field a ton. He’ll get matched up with Brown once again, and based on what he did last season in the matchup, he could wreck the game again.

Joe Clark: OLB T.J. Watt vs. OT Amarius Mims. Mims is banged up, Joe Flacco can’t move very well, and Watt, while he’s played well, hasn’t had that true breakout game yet. The Steelers’ pass rush has been great all season, but Thursday could be the time for Watt to get his shine and become a true game-wrecker in prime time.

Ross McCorkle: ILB Patrick Queen vs. RB Chase Brown. The Bengals aren’t going to put Joe Flacco back there for 50 plus pass attempts against this pass rush right now. Even if they’ve struggled to run, this might be the time to try. It’s worked against the Steelers’ defense at times this year.

Scott Brown: CB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Tee Higgins. No way an AARP QB – say that five times fast — like Joe Flacco doesn’t go after Porter after he nearly fouled while covering Higgins last December in Cincinnati. Higgins has been the Steelers’ equivalent of Pat Freiermuth this season. Like ‘Muth, he is due to break out in a big way. And the Bengals certainly won’t mind if Porter facilities that with penalties that move the sticks and give them chunk gains.

Troy Montgomery: DC Teryl Austin vs. QB Joe Flacco. Last year, Flacco got the better of Austin’s defense. However, that was under different circumstances. Flacco was with the Indianapolis Colts, and he entered the game for an injured Anthony Richardson. This year, Austin should have his defense prepared for Flacco. That unit just had a great game against the Cleveland Browns. They should repeat that this week.

Jake Brockhoff: WR DK Metcalf vs. CB DJ Turner II. Metcalf won’t see all of his reps against Turner, but given the fact that Turner’s been Cincinnati’s best cornerback this year, they’ll likely be matched up a lot. Turner’s having a great year, grabbing his first career interception and allowing a passer rating of just 83.1 when targeted. Potentially without Calvin Austin III again, Metcalf will need to carry the unit like he did last week.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr vs. Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase. In the preseason, both Porter and his fellow defensive backs talked about wanting to follow their opponent’s top pass catcher. The job still seems to belong to Porter, despite missing multiple games with a hamstring injury. In his return against the Browns, he was a welcome addition with two pass breakups, including a key play just before the half. This has been a good battle between talented players in the past and looks to be the same on Thursday…especially after some interesting comments by Chase and his expectations of the Steelers defensive plan.

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST KEY TO THE GAME FOR THE STEELERS?

Josh Carney: Just another business trip. Yes, the Thursday Night Football history under Mike Tomlin on the road is bad. But this is a new Steelers team with more experience and leadership. After a key win in Week 6 against the Browns, they need to take care of business Thursday in Cincinnati. It doesn’t have to be pretty. Run the ball, control the line of scrimmage, get after Joe Flacco. Get out of town.

Joe Clark: Lock in. There’s plenty of time to rest on the other side of the short week. The trip to Cincinnati isn’t a long one, and the Steelers have all the momentum right now. Don’t let Joe Flacco sap that. Even though he knows the Steelers, the Steelers know him, and they need to make sure they’re getting after the quarterback and playing the same level they did in Week 6.

Ross McCorkle: Limit penalties. Mike Tomlin harped on penalty issues from Week 6 multiple times. It’s been a big emphasis this week. The only way the Steelers lose to this beat up Bengals team is if they beat themselves. Avoid penalties and turnovers at all costs and cruise to an easy win.

Scott Brown: Stay the course. This will be easier said than done on a wonky week and against a home archrival fighting for its season. The Steelers have been a different team the last two games when it comes running the ball and stopping the run. Run for at least 100 yards for a third consecutive game and hold the opponent to less than 100 yards for a third consecutive game and I like the Steelers in Cincy. Maybe big.

Troy Montgomery: Hit Joe Flacco. Flacco is one of the few players in the league who’s almost as old as Aaron Rodgers. Even in his prime, he wasn’t very mobile. Now, he’s basically a statue. Put behind the Bengals’ suspect offensive line, and the Steelers’ pass rushers should have a field day. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can’t make plays if Flacco can’t get the ball out. The Steelers need to make him feel his age.

Jake Brockhoff: Don’t shoot yourself in the foot. The Steelers are not immune to losing trap games. Especially against divisional opponents, and especially on Thursday nights. Last year, the Steelers lost a Thursday night game against a bad Cleveland Browns team, and they can’t allow the same thing to happen this year against the Bengals.

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: Limit explosive plays from the Bengals offense. It was not ideal that the Bengals added veteran QB Joe Flacco in a trade from the Browns last week. The Steelers defense would have much preferred facing Jake Browning, who has been benched. With targets like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Flacco has the ability to make plays downfield if his offensive line gives him some time. The Steelers defensive front must make life difficult enough for Flacco that he doesn’t have that opportunity.

QUESTION 4: WHAT IS YOUR PREDICTION FOR STEELERS VS. BROWNS?

Josh Carney: The Steelers are rounding into form rather nicely. No, it’s not the type of team that is going to be on highlight reels every week with great plays. But what they will do is find ways to win games, playing to their strengths. This week shouldn’t be any different, even with the Thursday Night Football demons they need to exercise on the road. Aaron Rodgers outplays Joe Flacco in a matchup of 40-year-old QBs. Steelers 24, Bengals 16

Joe Clark: Does this game scare me? Yes. But this is a team building some real momentum. Throw away Mike Tomlin’s Thursday Night Football road record. Aaron Rodgers’ veteran savvy and another strong performance from the front seven should be enough here. Steelers 27, Bengals 17

Ross McCorkle: I struggle to see the Bengals’ path to winning unless it’s one of those games where the Steelers beat themselves. Momentum is on their side, and I don’t see the Bengals slowing down the train. Steelers 26, Bengals 10

Scott Brown: Love how the Steelers are slowly but surely building — with the luxury of a commanding AFC North lead two weeks before Halloween. If this team is for real, it gets it done in Cincinnati. Count me in (I think). Steelers 20, Bengals 17

Troy Montgomery: This feels like a game where the Steelers would usually disappoint in recent years. Mike Tomlin’s record on the road on Thursday backs that up. However, the Bengals have very little going for them at the moment. No Joe Burrow, and possibly no Trey Hendrickson. They handled the Browns easily, and I expect them to do similar things this week. Steelers 30, Bengals 20

Jake Brockhoff: While it could be a weird game, the Steelers are showing too much improvement to be worried about this one. They’re finally playing complete, complementary football, and should beat a Bengals squad with a lot of problems and no wins in about a month. Steelers 27, Bengals 14

Dr. Melanie Friedlander: This is a game that the Steelers should dominate and win. But it’s a divisional game, so that adds a level of difficulty. With that said, I expect the Steelers to stay on schedule on offense and the Steelers defense should find ways to limit the Bengals offense. Steelers 30, Bengals 17