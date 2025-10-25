Four QBs Land In Todd McShay’s Initial Top 32 Big Board

The 2026 draft class at the quarterback position was supposed to be a special one, headlined by several stars coming out of the college football ranks.

It was hyped up throughout the summer as one that could rival some of the great QB draft classes from the past that have taken the NFL by storm.

Then, the real games started, and the QB class has largely fallen flat. Texas’ Arch Manning has underwhelmed, Penn State’s Drew Allar was a mess before being lost for the season with an injury, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers has been inconsistent, and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik has fallen off the map.

In their place, some quarterbacks have emerged, asserting themselves as names to know ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which will take place in Pittsburgh.

For The Ringer’s Todd McShay, who released his initial Top 32 Big Board on Thursday, four quarterbacks are inside his top 32. However, he hopes all four return to school and take advantage of NIL while improving their games.

Those QBs? Alabama’s Ty Simpson, Oregon’s Dante Moore, Sellers, and Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

Simpson is McShay’s highest-ranked QB, landing at No. 3 on his board, while Moore and Sellers sit at No. 10 and 11, respectively. Mendoza comes in at No. 14.

“I also have four quarterbacks in my top 15—and wouldn’t be surprised if each of them forgoes the 2026 draft and returns to school, thanks to NIL and the changing financial landscape for college players,” McShay writes of the quarterbacks on his big board. “In fact, I hope each guy does just that.”

That wouldn’t bode well for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in the market for a franchise quarterback.

While Aaron Rodgers is playing some high-level football at the moment and the Steelers reportedly could be adjusting their plans at the position for 2026 to try to bring him back for another season, Pittsburgh can’t continue to kick the can down the road when it comes to long-term investment at the position.

Rookie Will Howard was a sixth-round pick and just recently had his practice window opened in a potential return from Injured Reserve. He hadn’t practiced since August 5, so it will be nearly impossible to read into what the Steelers have in him moving forward.

The idea all along was to roll with Rodgers for 2025, develop Howard behind the scenes, have Mason Rudolph as the potential veteran starter early in 2026, and invest early in the quarterback position.

The Steelers could still theoretically do that, but the class seems to be much less impactful than many believed. Add in the fact that names like Simpson, Moore, Sellers, and Mendoza could all return to school, which could weaken the class even further.

Simpson is a name that has been connected to the Steelers recently. ESPN’s Jordan Reid paired Simpson with the Steelers in his latest mock draft, calling Simpson the most “impressive” QB in the class so far.

Simpson has been the storyline of college football in recent weeks. He went from looking like he probably shouldn’t start another game for Alabama after the season-opening loss to Florida State to becoming the QB1 favorite for many evaluators at this point.

“Simpson’s rapid ascent from having zero starting experience to being a potential no. 1 pick is like nothing I’ve seen in my time as a college evaluator,” McShay writes of Simpson. “I called his development an anomaly last week, and I stand by that statement. And he just keeps getting better.”

He continues to get better, has a good arm, great accuracy, and is very good at the line of scrimmage. He’s the son of a college football head coach, too, which could boost him up the boards.

There’s been some buzz about Sellers and Mendoza in the past, too. Both are very intriguing athletes, with Mendoza being the more complete quarterback. With a QB whisperer in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith around (for the time being), the Steelers can afford to take a chance on a young quarterback.

But with all the moving and shaking the position has experienced midway through the college season from a draft perspective, who knows which quarterbacks will ultimately declare and what the group will look like in general for the 2026 NFL Draft?