Four Former Steelers Advance In Hall Of Fame Voting

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that 52 modern-era players have advanced in voting for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, and four of them are former Pittsburgh Steelers. WR Hines Ward, C Maurkice Pouncey, OLB James Harrison and K Gary Anderson advanced from the initial list of 128 names.
Of that list of 128, OG David DeCastro, ILB James Farrior and DBs Carnell Lake and Allen Rossum failed to advance in voting.
This is Pouncey’s first year eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired after the 2020 season as one of the best players of his era, racking up five All-Pro nods and making nine Pro Bowls. Pouncey started all 134 games he appeared in for the Steelers. He was also a four-time team captain.
Ward is no stranger to making it this far in Hall of Fame voting, as he and Harrison were both semifinalists last year but failed to make the list of finalists. He had 1,000 career receptions and is widely considered one of the best blocking receivers of all time. He also has a Super Bowl MVP honor to his name, as he won the award after hauling in five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Steelers over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.
Harrison is a five-time Pro Bowler who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2008. While his career included brief stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, Harrison is widely remembered as a Steeler. During his time with Pittsburgh, Harrison racked up 80.5 sacks, which still ranks third in team history behind T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. He had 84.5 sacks in his career to go along with 811 tackles and 34 forced fumbles. He was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.
Anderson leads the Steelers in career field goals made with 309, and his time with the Steelers spanned from 1982-1994. With Pittsburgh, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and was named a second-team All-Pro in 1983. He also had success with the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, as his career spanned a whopping 23 seasons from 1982-2004.
From this list, 25 semifinalists will be announced in a little over a month. Notably, four players are guaranteed to be named among the 15 finalists in WR Tory Holt, LB Luke Kuechly, OT Willie Anderson and K Adam Vinatieri. All four advanced to the finalist stage last season but were not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Fifteen modern-era players will be among the 20 finalists announced ahead of Super Bowl LX, and those four will be among the 15, leaving 11 spots up for grabs.
That makes it an uphill battle for players like Ward and Harrison, who have advanced to the semifinalist stage but have yet to be chosen as finalists.