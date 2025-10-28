Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Works Out With Giants

The New York Giants worked out 11 players on Monday. Among them was former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, per the NFL transaction wire. It’s Johnson’s first tryout since getting waived by the Cleveland Browns as part of their final cuts.

Johnson’s career has taken a tumultuous path since he was traded from the Steelers to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. Johnson had 30 receptions for 357 yards in seven games with Carolina before being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens. In Baltimore, he appeared in just four games with one reception before getting “excused” from team activities by Baltimore and later waived. The Houston Texans claimed him off waivers, and he had two catches with them in the regular season and one in their AFC Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

He signed with Cleveland in April and lasted with them through the preseason. At his peak, Johnson was one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards with the Steelers in 2021. If he signs with the Giants, he’ll be working with rookie QB Jaxson Dart for a Giants team trying to get their season back on track at 2-6.

Originally a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Johnson spent five seasons with the team. He hauled in 391 catches for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns as a Steeler. He was traded last offseason to Carolina in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap. Jackson left the Steelers as a free agent this offseason and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Giants have been thin at wide receiver since losing WR Malik Nabers to a torn ACL earlier this season. New York could be a good opportunity for Johnson to revive his career, especially with an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Daboll.

Johnson, one of two receivers in the workout along with WR Jaylen Johnson, left without a deal. But it seems as if the Giants have at least some level of interest, and he could be an interesting flier for the team to take as they try to save their playoff hopes.