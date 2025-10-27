Former Steelers Rival And Raiders Star George Atkinson Dead At 78

Former Oakland Raiders S George Atkinson, a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time Super Bowl champ, and full-time Pittsburgh Steelers rival has died. He was 78. The Raiders confirmed Atkinson’s death a short time ago, releasing this statement to Twitter/X.

The news comes one day after the organization announced that Carol Davis, wife of Al Davis, died at 93.

Atkinson was known as one of the fiercest players of his era and a face of the 1970s rivalry between the Steelers and Raiders. A seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 1968, he appeared in 144 games, making 126 starts. A Pro Bowler in 1968 and 1969, he picked off 30 passes during his career, returning two for touchdowns. He ran back two more fumbles for scores. But he was best known for his physicality, hit power, and actions that would lead to expulsion from the league today.

One of those most infamous moments came against WR Lynn Swann during the 1975 AFC Championship Game. Atkinson swung at Swann’s head while making a tackle, knocking Swann out cold. Captain Joe Greene carried him off the field.

“The game is physical,” Swann would later say. “We knew there was a grudge match and a deep dislike for the Raiders and the Steelers.”

Following the game, Steelers head coach Chuck Noll called out Atkinson and implied his actions were criminal. In response, Atkinson filed a $2 million defamation suit against Noll. In July 1977, a federal court jury ruled against Atkinson.

“But I just didn’t believe this should be in court at all, and I’m glad it has ended the way it has,” Dan Rooney said after the ruling. “It’s been a depressing time for me, sitting through all this, because I think it brought before the public things about football that just aren’t the way I see them.”

Along with his hits, Atkinson was known for saying the Immaculate Reception was ruled incorrectly. He contended that Terry Bradshaw’s pass hit Frenchy Fuqua, not Raiders DB Jack Tatum. If so, Harris’ catch off the ricochet would’ve been illegal due to then-NFL rules that prevented a “double touch” from teammates.

Atkinson maintained the belief throughout his life, still disagreeing with the ruling in 2019.

“I saw the ball hit Fuqua and I saw the tip of the ball touch the ground,” he said in a NFL.com article paying homage to the moment. “Two offensive players couldn’t touch the play. Then Franco picked if off the ground — that was the second infraction. And then Phil Villapiano got clipped on that play.”

Atkinson was part of the Raiders’ 1976 Super Bowl-winning team, knocking out the Steelers in that year’s AFC title game. Despite Pittsburgh boasting a historic defense, injuries to running backs Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier left the offense with few answers.

Atkinson played with the Raiders until his final NFL season, joining the Denver Broncos in 1979. He played six games.

He turned to broadcasting after his playing days, appearing on local Raiders broadcasts and NFL Network productions.

Atkinson had two sons, Josh and George III. Both played football while George appeared in 21 NFL games, including five for his father’s Raiders. Sadly, both died of suicide. Josh in December 2018 and George nearly one year later.