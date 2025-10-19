Former Steelers QB Justin Fields Benched By Jets

The Justin Fields experience for the New York Jets could be over. In just the seventh game into a two-year, $40 million contract, Fields has been benched by head coach Aaron Glenn. Fields was yanked in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

And now Taylor is in at QB. Fields is out. Glenn's first major QB move as a coach. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 19, 2025

New York was trailing 13-3 at home to the Carolina Panthers. Fields had again struggled, going 6-of-12 for 46 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was also sacked three times. For the second-straight week, Glenn opted against a late-half Hail Mary and let the clock run out into halftime. The same action he took against the Denver Broncos in London.

The #Jets just had the ball at midfield with a timeout. Justin Fields was sacked — and instead of using the timeout, they decided, nah, let’s just let the clock run out. No Hail Mary attempt.pic.twitter.com/eiIpHKJuZ5 https://t.co/guMgwzSvNW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025

Last week, Glenn committed to Fields and mocked a reporter for asking if the team was considering a quarterback change. In summary, Glenn noted a quarterback change now would be toothpaste that couldn’t go back into the tube and have Fields looking over his shoulder if he ever got a second chance. Now, Glenn has made it in order to try and avoid an 0-7 start.

Taylor had started one game previously this season, coming up just short in a Week 3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before today’s game, Fields admitted he was playing too “conservatively” and wanted to open up the offense more often. That led some to believe the Jets’ passing game would be more aggressive. So far, it hasn’t, and not having top WR Garrett Wilson to a hip injury for this game only compounded problems.

For the season, Fields has four touchdowns and zero interceptions but struggled to move the ball and put points on the board. New York entered the day with the 25th scoring offense. In Week 6’s loss to the Broncos, the Jets finished with negative-10 passing yards. The worst mark by a team since the 1998 San Diego Chargers.

Fields’ only notable performance this season came in Week 1 against the Steelers. Facing his former team in the opener, Fields went 16-of-22 for 218 yards, one touchdown, and just one sack in a 34-32 loss. Since, Fields has struggled with accuracy, composure, and processing defenses.

Pittsburgh considered re-signing Fields this offseason but chose not to match New York’s contract offer or a promise of Fields starting the 2025 season. Instead, the Steelers signed Rodgers to a cheap one-year deal. In six starts, Rodgers is 4-2 and on pace to set the franchise record for touchdown passes. Fields, in his sixth start, is about to lose every single one.