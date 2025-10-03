Former Ravens DL Arthur Jones Dead At 39

Former Baltimore Ravens DL Arthur Jones has died. He was 39. The Ravens confirmed the news Friday afternoon, issuing this statement via Twitter/X.

“Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others,” the statement in part read.

We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing. pic.twitter.com/waPIF3Bj7K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

The cause of his death wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Jones is the older brother of MMA and UFC star Jon “Bones” Jones and former NFL EDGE Chandler Jones.

A seven-year NFL veteran, Jones appeared in 64 career games with 31 starts. A fifth-round pick by Baltimore out of Syracuse in the 2010 NFL Draft, Jones set a career-high with 4.5 sacks in 2012. The following year, he started 13 games and recorded another four sacks. His 2013 season in Baltimore was his final one with the Ravens. Jones was part of the team’s 2012 Super Bowl roster, earning a ring for the team’s 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He played a big part in the win, recording a sack and fumble recovery.

Ahead of the 2014 season, Jones signed a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth more than $30 million. But he appeared in only 17 total games, missing the entire 2015 season with an ankle injury and struggling to stay healthy throughout his time with the team. The Colts released him in March 2017. Jones briefly latched on with the Washington Redskins but appeared in only one game. The team placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury midway through the season.

He announced his retirement shortly after the 2017 season.

Jones made plays against Pittsburgh during his career. In eight games, he recorded 18 tackles, five QB hits, two tackles for a loss, and a sack. His sack came in a 2012 regular-season game, Jones taking down QB Charlie Batch early in the fourth quarter.

For his career, Jones recorded 173 tackles (17 TFL), 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Jones is the second former AFC North player to die over the last two weeks. Former Cincinnati Bengals RB Rudi Johnson died by suicide in late September. He was 45.