Former NFL OL Believes Steelers’ Quick Passing Game Designed To ‘Protect’ Offensive Line

The Steelers’ offensive line is starting to hit its stride in recent weeks…or is it? As much as the offensive line appears to be improving, former NFL offensive lineman and current broadcaster Ross Tucker believes the team is implementing an offense designed to protect them, as well as protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“In talking with some of the Steelers coaches, I think they’re trying, because they have that young offensive line and because I think Broderick Jones is probably still not what they were hoping he would be, I think a lot of the quick passing game for the Steelers is to protect the offensive line,” explained Tucker on a recent episode of his YouTube show.
The stats tend to back up the quick-passing game aspect of Tucker’s argument. According to Sumersports’ data, when sorting by quarterbacks with at least 100 snaps this season, Rodgers has been the third fastest in time to throw at 2.48. That trails only Dillion Gabriel at 2.39 and Patrick Mahomes at 2.42.
The Steelers’ average age on the offensive line is 25.8, which gets a significant bump because of guard Isaac Seumalo. Take him out of the picture, and the team averages 24.5 years and 2.25 years in the league. Needless to say, yes, the Steelers are still green on the offensive line, but they are improving. Aiding them with a quick passing game as they flesh out their bumps and bruises isn’t the worst thing in the world.
Also, while they may not be the most explosive offensive team in the league from a passing standpoint, they also aren’t on life support like in years past. This season, they rank 11th in yards per pass attempt at 7.4, and in their last three games, that number has crept up to 8, which is good for 10th in that same stretch. Small improvement, but improvement nonetheless, and signs that the quick passing game may be beneficial to their overall success.
Tucker also mentioned Jones as a disappointment for the Steelers this season. While he hasn’t been perfect, there has been a gradual improvement as the season has gone on. Per PFF, through the first two games, Jones allowed four sacks, but since then, he has not yielded one. He undoubtedly has been helped by the Steelers’ jumbo sets when Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson have lined up next to him, but he should be given credit for how he has seemingly turned his play around.
Does that mean the Steelers have a right to still be disappointed that he hasn’t developed into a franchise left tackle? Sure, but as I said before, improvement is improvement, and that’s all fans and coaches should be looking for at this stage of the season.