Former NFL GM Offers Omar Khan Trade Deadline Advice

The NFL trade deadline is a few weeks away, and contending teams will look to acquire players to help them go on a championship run. That could include the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North. The Steelers were aggressive this offseason, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them get active again around the trade deadline. Former NFL general manager Ran Carthon gave his opinion on what the Steelers need the most.

“I think you need to complement DK [Metcalf],” Carthon said Monday on CBS Sports HQ. “You need a bigger wide receiver that can work that short-to-intermediate area. A guy that can win in the contested area, just in terms of being able to create separation and work themselves open. I think they need another weapon at wide receiver to help DK Metcalf out as well as the plethora of tight ends they have.”

The Steelers have been trying to add at receiver since the 2024 offseason. Earlier this year, it looked like they finally solved that problem by trading for Metcalf. He and George Pickens looked like they would be a dynamic duo. However, that pairing never played a down together with the Steelers, with Pickens being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

That’s once again left the Steelers with a hole at wideout. Calvin Austin III has made plays, but he’s currently injured. Also, he doesn’t fit Carthon’s bill of a bigger receiver as Austin is only 5-9 and around 160 pounds.

What receivers could the Steelers target who fit Carthon’s description? Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders looks like a solid candidate. He’s listed at 6-2′ and around 190 pounds so he’s a big body and one of the more reliable receivers in the league. He’s recorded over 800 receiving yards in each of his last four seasons, including his first 1,000-yard season last year.

Meyers requested a trade earlier this year, although the Raiders didn’t oblige him. However, with them sitting at 2-5, they could be more inclined to send Meyers away. He shouldn’t cost too much, either.

Therefore, Meyers seems like the most suitable option for the Steelers, at least when considering Carthon’s criteria. There are some bigger names out there, like A.J. Brown and Chris Olave, but they would likely be harder to pry away from their respective teams.

The next few weeks will likely help clear up what the Steelers could do around the deadline. If they bounce back from their recent loss, they might try to push all their chips into the middle. On the other hand, if Austin returns and starts producing more, the Steelers could feel more comfortable sticking with what they have at receiver. Omar Khan isn’t afraid to add talent, though.