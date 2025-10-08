Former NFL GM Believes Aaron Rodgers’ Leadership Biggest Difference In Steelers This Season

While the Pittsburgh Steelers pursued 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, much of the discussion centered on his age and his ability to fit in Pittsburgh, both from a stylistic play and from an attitude perspective.

Through the Steelers’ first four games of the season, that fit has been pretty darn good. Rodgers has been a good player, thriving in the quick passing game under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Though he’s been battered at times behind a young offensive line still trying to find its footing, Rodgers has been healthy, too.

His biggest impact, though, has come off the field. With 21 years of experience in the NFL and a sterling reputation as a leader, Rodgers has emerged as that bona fide leader on the offensive side of the football the Steelers have needed since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

For former NFL GM Doug Whaley, who appeared on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Wednesday, that leadership is something he didn’t take into account enough with Rodgers, and now believes the Steelers could do some damage with the four-time NFL MVP in the mix.

“I think the biggest difference that no one is talking about, Aaron Rodgers and his leadership. When he wasn’t there, there was no leader in the locker room,” Whaley said, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “There was some leaders that led by example on the field in their play, like a Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. But someone to galvanize that locker room and to walk in and say ‘We’re about to play Cincinnati and then Cleveland, we do not lose, we do not take our foot off the gas pedal. We do not take these guys for granted any given Sunday.’ And that’s the type of stuff that Aaron Rogers is going to bring to that locker room.”

As the elder statesman on the team, one with an impeccable football resume, it makes sense that Rodgers is having that sort of impact in the locker room. He’s been there, done that. Not many players on the current Steelers roster can say they’ve been to the NFL mountain top.

It might have been a number of years ago, but Rodgers has done that. Teammates in the past have raved about his leadership, and now his new teammates are, too. He’s lending a helping hand to young players behind the scenes, and he’s having a great deal of fun, too.

Pittsburgh seems like a perfect fit for Rodgers, who doesn’t have to be the savior. He can just be one of the guys and is tapping into that, allowing himself to spread his wisdom and help develop guys.

That’s impacting the locker room, and should continue down the stretch, too.

“He’s gonna hold people accountable and set the standard where they’re like, ‘I don’t care. We aren’t gonna do it.’ And that’s what he’s bringing,” Whaley added of Rodgers. “I didn’t put enough emphasis or thought process into that part of what he brought to the team, and it’s showing now.

“And that’s why I have strong belief that the Steelers have a chance to do some stuff if they stay healthy.”

It’s still very early in the season with 13 more regular season games ahead for the Black and Gold. Anything can happen, but there’s a sense of belief behind the scenes. The Steelers are buying into everything, and it’s creating a close-knit, selfless team that just wants to win and taste that success.

Rodgers seems to be driving that, at least in Whaley’s mind. And it’s having a positive impact on the Steelers.