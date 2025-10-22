Former GM: Jalen Ramsey’s ‘Not A Lockdown Corner Anymore’, Steelers Should Trade For A DB

Shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey, Mike Tomlin commented that he’d be shadowing opponents’ WR1s over Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay. Given his pedigree, it’s a decision few disagreed with at the time.

Now, it’s one some are starting to ponder. That includes former NFL GM Doug Whaley. After Ramsey’s tough performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday, Whaley believes the Steelers need to give him a different assignment.

“Guess what, Jalen Ramsey’s not a lockdown corner anymore,” Whaley said Wednesday on 93.7 The Fan. “You cannot put him on the number one receiver. His best attribute now, is that jack of all trades, move him around, be able to go where that ball is in the air. Try and make interceptions, make big hits.”

Ramsey was one of the Steelers’ most prized additions of the offseason, but he hasn’t been the best from a statistical standpoint. He’s already given up a completion on 25 of his 38 targets this year, with 296 yards against him. The 104.7 passer rating he’s allowing when targeted is not indicative of the skill the Steelers sought when trading for him.

That said, he’s having a unique season in more ways than one. Whaley thinks the Steelers need to move Ramsay around more, but they’re already doing so. Against the Bengals, the Steelers looked to go man coverage across the board. But for most of this season, he’s played on the outside, at nickel and at safety. And there may be an argument that playing all over the secondary is causing some of those mistakes. He’s having some clutch moments at times, but his expansive role could be too much for him.

“I would actually start looking for a DB,” Whaley said in reference to the upcoming trade deadline. “I’m a little concerned about that, so I would start looking. I wouldn’t overpay. If it’s a trend, where he continues to decline, I think you’re gonna need another one.”

Defensive back would be an interesting area to target. Many have pointed to WR as a position in which the Steelers need help but given the way the offense and the defense looked last week, the latter might need help the most.

However, it is a crowded secondary already. Ramsey, Slay and Porter aren’t going anywhere. Behind them is Brandin Echols, who’s been solid in his own right. And there are a few names at safety as well, including DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark and newcomer Jabrill Peppers.

It just hasn’t been good enough, so few of them should feel especially safe. However, it is quite a crowded room at both safety and corner. Any move the Steelers make would likely see a departure as well. However, if the struggles continue, it might be a position the Steelers have to look at.