Former GM Has More Confidence In Steelers Than Bills Right Now

The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs have sat atop the AFC for years. But those three teams are a combined 8-10, and each have their own set of concerns. The Bills, long viewed as a Super Bowl favorite, are starting to show cracks. One former NFL executive who’s worked for both teams believes the Pittsburgh Steelers might actually be in a better spot than Buffalo at the moment.

“Right now, I’d say the Steelers,” Doug Whaley said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “The Buffalo Bills, their defense looks soft. And then that puts so much pressure on Josh Allen that he’s starting to press it. I think you saw a little bit of frustration out of him on Monday night. And if he starts getting frustrated, they haven’t surrounded him with enough playmakers on offense. You got [James] Cook. So unless they start getting that run heavy on Cook and then open it up for Josh Allen, I think they’re gonna get exposed.”

Even the Steelers fans who believe in this 4-1 start keep coming back to the same thought: “Yeah, but they’d never beat the Bills or Chiefs.” But are we sure that’s the case?

The Bills just allowed 21 points and over 300 yards in the first half to the Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated just 10 days ago before they lost back-to-back games to the New England Patriots and Falcons. Buffalo has become one of the worst third-down defenses in the league, and that can throw a wrench in the whole operation as it limits the amount of time Josh Allen is on the field.

The Steelers will get the chance to test themselves against the Bills prior to the playoffs in a home game at the end of November.

The Chiefs just earned their most impressive win of the season over the Detroit Lions. Maybe they are a team on the rise, but a 3-3 record in one of the toughest divisions in football is a tough hole to climb out of.

Of course, the Ravens are a non-factor at the moment, and they are quickly heading toward a lost season. Even with Lamar Jackson back after the bye week, they may be too far gone at 1-5 to be a real factor in the AFC. Making the playoffs with that starting record is rarely ever pulled off.

Not to say the Steelers have been flawless because they haven’t. But they appear to be a team on the rise in all three phases. The offense is figuring things out as Aaron Rodgers gets into his groove with Arthur Smith. The run game is finally coming alive, and the defense is finally starting to look like the historic unit that Mike Tomlin said it could be.

The assumption that there are teams in the AFC that can’t be beaten is just wrong this year. Every team has its warts. Anything can happen if the Steelers get in, especially if they are hosting a game or two at Acrisure Stadium in January.