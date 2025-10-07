Following Steelers’ Bye Week, Mike Tomlin ‘Not Worried About Momentum’

After four games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1. They have the best record in the AFC North, and they put together arguably their most complete game of the season in Week 4. However, they went on their bye week following that win over the Minnesota Vikings. There might be some fans who are worried that the Steelers could lose some momentum after their week off. Mike Tomlin isn’t thinking about that, though.

“I’m not worried about momentum,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I’m just worried about getting better. I think that’s the spirit in which we should move at the early stages of the year. It’s about getting better week in and week out. Momentum is secondary.”

Tomlin is right to point out how young the season still is. The Steelers have only played four games. The bulk of the season is still in front of them. It’s too early to worry about momentum.

Just look at last season. The Steelers started red hot and were 10-3 in early December. However, when the games mattered most, they folded. The Steelers lost their final four regular-season games. While they still qualified for the playoffs, they went into the postseason flat and were promptly blown out by the Baltimore Ravens.

Also, there were significant benefits to the Steelers getting an early bye week. The most notable is their team getting healthier. Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., and Jaylen Warren are on track to return Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. While the Steelers are dealing with other injuries, their extra week of rest helped.

The Browns, meanwhile, played Sunday in London. That kind of travel could negatively impact them, while the Steelers should be totally refreshed.

We’ll see whether Tomlin is correct. The Steelers are set to play back-to-back divisional games, which are likely going to be physical battles. If they win both those games, then they should be riding high in the AFC North. While Tomlin doesn’t care about momentum, that would be a good way to reestablish themselves coming out of their bye.