Florio: Steelers ‘Seem To Be Inching Toward Going All-In,’ Speculates Team Could Make ‘Big Trade’

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching on Nov. 4, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be poised to make a move. Sitting at 4-1, the Steelers are one of the best teams in the AFC, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thinks the Steelers could capitalize on their early success and make a big trade to go “all-in” ahead of the deadline.
“These Steelers are behaving differently than we’re used to seeing the Steelers behave. They seem to be inching toward going all-in, and the ultimate move, all-in, would be to make a big trade for a running back or receiver, or hell, maybe even both, before the trade deadline arrives,” Florio said in a video posted to Twitter.
Florio cited the Steelers’ offseason moves to trade for DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey and sign Aaron Rodgers as examples for how they’re behaving differently, and he floated a number of possible trade targets. RBs Breece Hall and Alvin Kamara and WR A.J. Brown were listed as possible targets for the Steelers to make a “big trade.”
While the Steelers could very well make a trade ahead of the deadline, making such a big move seems unlikely. For one, the Steelers don’t have a huge need at running back. Jaylen Warren has played well, and the Steelers like Kenneth Gainwell behind him. Giving up draft capital for a running back, especially with the Steelers prioritizing their 2026 draft picks, doesn’t seem very likely.
A trade for a receiver would make more sense. But ponying up for someone of Brown’s caliber could be too pricey. For one, the Eagles may not be motivated to move Brown, given they’re still very in contention in the NFC, and if they did, the trade compensation would likely be high.
Yes, Florio is right that the Steelers had an uncharacteristic offseason. But they also prioritized holding onto their 2026 draft picks, and it’s much easier to make a trade in the offseason and assimilate a player into the system than it is midseason. Moving a receiver a tier or two below Brown is a possibility, as Adam Schefter reported this week that the Steelers are in the market for a receiver.
It would be surprising if the Steelers made a significant move for the players that Florio listed. But given how they approached their roster this offseason, it can’t entirely be ruled out, despite the differences in in-season trades and offseason deals. But the Steelers would have to feel really comfortable about their chances of making a run in the postseason to pull it off, especially given the likely 2026 draft capital involved.