Florio Concerned Steelers Will Be ‘Too Nervous’ To Play Well For Rodgers Against Packers

Sunday night’s primetime matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers should have plenty of excitement around it. The Steelers will be wearing their 1933 throwback uniforms, and it will be their first primetime home game of the season.
It will also be Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first career start against the Packers. Of course, Rodgers spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl (over the Steelers, ironically), and claiming for NFL MVP awards. He’s a Hall of Famer due to his tenure in Green Bay.
And now he’ll have a chance to make history as beating the Packers would give him a win against all 32 NFL teams.
For Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Packers matchup could have some of Rodgers’ teammates feeling a bit tight and worried about not making mistakes to try and be perfect in a game that will understandably mean a great deal to their quarterback.
“Are the players gonna be scared of their own shadows this week?” Florio said of the Steelers. “Are the players gonna be thinking, ‘Oh man, if I screw up in Aaron Rodgers’ probably only game ever against the Green Bay Packers, if I’m the one that runs the wrong route, if I’m not on the red line, if I do something I shouldn’t do, if I execute a flea flicker and he doesn’t think it’s a flea flicker.’
“We’ve all been in a workplace where there’s an unpredictable presence.”
Flori0 brings up a good angle to the Steelers-Packers game due to how Rodgers has held the offense accountable all season and has taken issue with mistakes on the field, laying into guys in the moment. But it also seems like another opportunity for Florio to take a shot at Rodgers.
Rodgers isn’t exactly unpredictable. He’s been locked in all season and has demanded a certain standard offensively. When guys don’t meet that standard in situations, he lets them know about it. Players like Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren have felt Rodgers’ wrath on the field.
He’s brought significant leadership and accountability to the offense, and it’s what the Steelers have needed since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Rodgers is doing it, and the offense is responding.
Yet Florio wonders if the players will be too tight in a primetime matchup against Rodgers’ former team to play up to standard.
“I just wonder whether or not those receivers are gonna feel a little extra nervous, a little extra anxiety, because Rodgers gonna be even more pissed if things don’t go their way,” Florio added.
It’s still a relatively young team with the likes of Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Austin, Roman Wilson and Warren on offense. But the veterans like DK Metcalf, Kenneth Gainwell, Jonnu Smith, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek know what they’re doing and won’t get too high or too low.
They’ve all played in big games, so it’s not really a huge deal. There will be an intensity to the matchup though, and if history is any indication, especially Week 1 against the Jets, Rodgers will be dialed in.
Everyone else better be around him as well.