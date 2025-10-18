Five Reasons For Optimism Despite Steelers’ Setback

While the Steelers squandered a golden opportunity on Thursday, there is still some optimism to take away from the game. Most of them involve the offense, granted, given that the defense surrendered 34 points despite being at full health. But there’s still a long season ahead with 11 games to play, so here is a dose of encouragement.

Pat Freiermuth Making Plays

For weeks, Pat Freiermuth couldn’t seem to find much playing time or playmaking opportunities when he did play. That changed on Thursday when he recorded his second 100-yard game against the Bengals. Steelers fans should feel some optimism about their continuing to exploit him. He can make plays and find the soft spots in zones, and Aaron Rodgers can get him the ball. When properly utilized, he is a chain-mover and a red-zone threat.

Roman Wilson Getting Involved

It ain’t much, but it ain’t nothin’, so that’s somethin’. Over the past two games, the Steelers have finally started to get Roman Wilson involved, another point for optimism. He played 48 offensive snaps combined. Seeing three targets, he caught three passes for 29 yards. And that does not include a 13-yard catch late in Thursday’s game on 2nd and 10, negated by a questionable holding call.

Aaron Rodgers Still Has An Arm – And Legs

Another sign for optimism is just how Aaron Rodgers looked leading the Steelers’ offense. Not only did he show that he still has an arm—throwing nearly 70 yards in the air on a Hail Mary—but he also demonstrated mobility with his legs. Granted, the Bengals’ pass rush was non-existent, but he extended plays, moved the pocket, and reset launch points. He’s not a statue back there, and he can still launch the ball when he has an opportunity.

Run Game Getting Going

Arguably, the biggest sign of optimism is the fact that the Steelers have rushed for 100-plus yards in three consecutive games. And they haven’t been doing it just through volume, but also showing some efficiency. Thursday was perhaps their best day yet, rushing for 147 yards. Jaylen Warren showed some burst, breaking off some longer runs, including a 37-yarder.

Ke’Shawn Williams Provides Hope For Return Game

Quite frankly, I couldn’t bring myself to include one sign of optimism from the Steelers’ defense after this one. But perhaps they have something in rookie UDFA Ke’Shawn Williams as a return specialist. He averaged 30.3 yards on three kick returns and 13.5 on punt returns. It’s been a while since they’ve had a viable return man who did both. Antonio Brown was the last one, and that was…a while ago.