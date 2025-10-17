Film Room: Steelers Get Run Game Rolling Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to play a specific style of football, one built on running the football, controlling the clock and really beating up on opponents.

The only problem is they haven’t been able to consistently play that way early in the season. For one night, at least, though, the Steelers’ ground game got rolling in a major way. On a short week in AFC North action against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers racked up 147 rushing yards on just 20 carries, a healthy 7.4 yards per carry.

Jaylen Warren had a huge game, accounting for 127 rushing yards and ripping off a pair of explosive runs in the process. And though it came in a disappointing loss, the Steelers’ offensive line showed signs of growth and stretches of dominance, which is very encouraging moving forward.

Let’s take a look at the Steelers’ run game in today’s film room.

With Spencer Anderson and Darnell Washington on the field, the Steelers are in their jumbo package. They’ve had a lot of success with it, and there’s no real reason to get away from it.

They motion Washington across here pre-snap, and Anderson is the lead blocker on the zone run, coming across the formation on the inside zone. Nice work here initially by Washington to kick out the defensive end, and Isaac Seumalo to seal off the interior defensive lineman. From there, Broderick Jones does well to climb to the second level and get a hat on a linebacker.

Later in the run you see DK Metcalf with a nice seal block on the perimeter, putting himself between his defender and Warren to give a crease. Then watch the way Jones and Anderson finish this run, burying the linebacker. That’s encouraging stuff of the gate for the Steelers and would be a play they came back to later on.

Look familiar?

It should as it’s the same exact play, just with a down block from Jones before climbing to the second level to get a hat on a linebacker. Washington kicks out the play-side defensive end, Anderson climbs through the hole and lands a block, and you can see Jones working second level, getting a hat on the linebacker.

Seumalo loses the rep after some help from Jones, allowing the defensive lineman to get off the block and make the stop after a gain of five yards. Still, it’s good work overall on the inside zone, a concept that has become a Steelers staple in recent weeks.

The Steelers’ offensive linemen were very good in space on Thursday night. They worked in tandem well, had good body positioning and really felt like one solid unit throughout the game.

Quick pitch here to Jaylen Warren and just watch how quickly Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick get off the ball, hooking their defenders. Big wins initially from the interior linemen, which allows Troy Fautanu to climb to the second level and create a lane with the kickout on the linebacker.

Look backside, too. Seumalo does a nice job of climbing to the linebacker and sealing him, giving Warren a big lane to rip off the 12-yard run.

The Steelers continued to lean on the jumbo package and put Anderson in motion pre-snap. That allowed the Steelers to get lot of weight rolling downhill against the Bengals’ defensive front, and it resulted in a 24-yard Warren run.

Fautanu wins his block quickly, kicking out the defensive end, while Frazier and McCormick work well in tandem. Frazier hooks the defensive tackle, giving McCormick a jump to get to the second level and block the play-side linebacker.

Warren does the rest, running right between McCormick and Frazier, breaking a tackle and getting into the clearing for the explosive play.

Then, there was Warren’s 37-yard run that really gave the Steelers life in the second half.

In 13 personnel here, watch the work tight ends Washington, Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth do here in the run game, and look at the hole it creates.

Freiermuth has a good crack block to seal off the safety, while Smith kicks out his defender, creating displacement. Washington gets a hat on Logan Wilson, too, and wins the rep, and that leaves Warren 1-on-1 in space against the cornerback. He wins that easily.

Hats off to Troy Fautanu for the reach block on this play, too, getting off the ball quickly and hooking Cincinnati’s Shemar Stewart inside. That allows Washington to climb to the second level, springing Warren.

Warren’s big night might have come in a loss, but the run game was very encouraging for the Steelers. They’ve been preaching the need to run the football all season and had previously shown some minor improvements. But on Thursday night, the Steelers were flat-out dominant in the run game.

Now, they have to build on it.