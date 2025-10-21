Film Room: Roman Wilson Played A Career High Snaps – How Did He Do?

Roman Wilson saw the first significant action of his NFL career Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He played a career-high 33 offensive snaps. For a guy who missed nearly all his rookie year and had been quiet the first five games of 2025, it’s not a high bar to meet. Still, unlike any NFL game before, Wilson got to stretch his legs against the Bengals.

How did he do? The two-catch box score isn’t loud, but the tape shows there’s enough to like.

Scramble Drill Work

Though neither resulted in catches, Wilson showed strong effort in two Aaron Rodgers’ scramble drills. Combined both into one clip. The first came on TE Jonnu Smith’s touchdown to open the game. The Bengals dropped eight into coverage, and Rodgers ran around to find an open receiver.

Working at the top of the screen, Wilson is running a dig at the sticks. As the play extends, he stays in Rodgers’ vision by sprinting left, flipping around once Rodgers goes right, and getting deep to follow scramble drill rules (long routes come back to the ball, short routes go longer).

Wilson ended by cutting in front of a Bengals’ DB to get himself open. If Smith wasn’t open, this pass might’ve gone Wilson’s way.

The next occurred later in the game. Wilson is running the Spot/Snag route on this three-man combination. Rodgers rolls right, and Wilson matches him that way. He gets a little bunched up with Smith on the sideline (though Smith doesn’t really move much here), but then runs back to the left in an attempt to find a soft spot in the defense.

Again, Rodgers hits Smith instead. However, Wilson showed good effort and smarts to do all he could to work himself open and make himself a viable option for his quarterback.

Receptions

For his actual receptions, Wilson hauled in this third-down grab—an easy reception with the Bengals’ cornerbacks playing off-coverage on this playside blitz. But Wilson finished the play well, getting air as he leaped for additional yardage.

The play I liked best didn’t count on the stat sheet. On 2nd and 10 with 2:39 left, Rodgers hit Wilson on a slant to move the sticks. The play, however, was called back on a (questionable) Broderick Jones hold.

A really nice rep here. From the slot, Wilson bursts away from the slot corner and makes a sliding grab between two defenders, getting down before the Lurk safety can make a potential hit.

A big-time grab in a critical situation. Wilson looked fearless over the middle. Rodgers looking for him in that moment and Wilson responding goes a long way in building and creating trust. It’s too bad the play was wiped out on a penalty, though Rodgers came back and hit TE Pat Freiermuth for a 68-yard touchdown the next play.

Blocking

One last clip to show Wilson’s blocking. Not his strength, but there’s effort and results here. On this run, he comes down to dig out the safety (No. 22) to help open the lane for RB Kenneth Gainwell—a healthy run for the Steelers’ running game.

Final Thoughts

Two catches for 17 yards on Wilson’s stat sheet doesn’t look like much. But the tape shows a better performance than those numbers suggest. Wilson did many little things well, converted one third down, and picked up a would-be first down late in the game.

With Calvin Austin III likely returning Sunday night and trade rumors still swirling about the Steelers adding a receiver, Wilson might not see 33 snaps again this season. But Thursday’s game felt like a trial run to see what Wilson could do before Austin’s return and ahead of the deadline. I’m on record showing little interest in acquiring a receiver unless maybe it’s one of the top names like Chris Olave or Jakobi Meyers. Names that will come at a significant cost, too. If Austin returns to form and Wilson keeps ascending, Pittsburgh may be better off rolling with who they have.