Film Room: Jalen Ramsey Gets Smoked By Bengals’ Dynamic Duo

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a 33-31 barnburner on Thursday night. This dropped them to 4-2 on the year. What was most disappointing for Pittsburgh was their defense’s poor play. Cincinnati’s running game looked the best it has all season while QB Joe Flacco managed to turn back the clock and carved up Pittsburgh’s secondary, notably CB Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey came to eat his words from back in August when he told former Steelers S Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast that he wanted “all the smoke” from Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase when they faced off during the season. Chase, Tee Higgins, and the rest of the Bengals’ squad smoked Ramsey for most of the night. Ramsey received a 43.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, having arguably his worst game in a Steelers uniform on Thursday night.

THE FILM

The first series of clips shows Ramsey giving up touchdowns to Chase in the second quarter for Cincinnati’s first points of the contest. The first touchdown didn’t count as Chase failed to secure the catch after beating Ramsey on the slant, but he got Ramsey the very next play on a fade up the sideline. Ramsey is flagged for pass interference as both he and Chase were physical at the top of the route. Ramsey couldn’t keep his feet as Chase secures the score.

This play won’t show up on the stat sheet, but is concerning when looking back. On RB Chase Brown’s big run up the right sideline in the second quarter, Ramsey fights off a block by Tee Higgins, but merely jogs lackadaisical pursuing Brown. You can see Ramsey let off the gas in pursuit. His loafing shows a lack of effort on the football field.

The next few plays below continue to show Chase getting the better of Ramsey in coverage. The first clip shows Chase winning on a slant pattern over the middle, causing Ramsey to panic and basically tackle Chase. This led to a penalty and a Bengals first down. The second clip shows Chase getting ample separation towards the sideline as Ramsey is slow to adjust. Chase gets wide open for the catch as S Juan Thornhill flies in to clean up for Ramsey along the sideline.

Here’s another example of Ramsey giving a ton of cushion to Chase on a post corner route. Ramsey stumbles as he attempts to close ground, easily giving up the reception. He then dives to take Chase out of bounds after the receiver moved the chains.

It wasn’t all bad for Ramsey as he did come up with some good plays on the night, including a pass deflection on the goal line against Tee Higgins. The next clip shows Ramsey coming in and getting a good stop on Brown up the middle, taking out his legs to keep him from advancing past the Steelers five-yard-line.

Still, Higgins got the last laugh against Ramsey, icing the game on a big catch at the top of the screen. Ramsey is in press-man coverage on Higgins, who gets an outside release up the sideline. Ramsey slows down as he attempts to turn his head around to locate the football. This gives Higgins enough space to make the catch down the field. Higgins then slides to kill the rest of the clock, allowing K Evan McPherson to come out and kick the game-winning field goal.

It was a bad game for Ramsey as he ended up eating his words from a couple months ago. He looked lost in coverage and got abused by both Chase and Higgins with Joe Flacco slinging the ball. While it was a humbling moment for Ramsey, the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro has still made a strong impact on Pittsburgh’s defense so far this season, even if he’s not the shutdown corner in coverage that he once was.

Ramsey will now have to wait till Week 11 for another chance at revenge against Chase and the Bengals passing attack. Having his pride take a beating should motivate him to get back to playing sound, technical football, which Pittsburgh needs him to.