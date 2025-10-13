Film Room: DK Metcalf’s TD Saw Cleveland Fall Into Pittsburgh’s Trap

In late August, we wrote an article headlined “Slants Are Back In The Steelers’ Offense.” That’s been proven true. So are the next logical move. Sluggos. It’s how WR DK Metcalf got wide open for a pitch-and-catch touchdown to put the Cleveland Browns away Sunday.

“Sluggo” is how the name sounds. A slant and go. A way to keep defenses honest and make aggressive cornerbacks pay for jumping the slant. Fake the route and then throw over the top.

Pittsburgh used an end-of-quarter timeout to come up with a dagger of a play call. On 1st and 10, Metcalf faked the slant. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, traded over from Jacksonville mid-week and the corner Pittsburgh went after (instead of stud CB Denzel Ward), took the cheese. He stepped up to jump the slant. Metcalf then stemmed his route vertically and with no safety help over the top, Metcalf was left all alone.

Look at the broadcast view with Rodgers pointing to the sideline after, presumably praising OC Arthur Smith for the call to begin the fourth quarter.

Another look from the replay. Slant and go working exactly how it’s drawn up.

Often, these plays are set up earlier in the game. Run the slant in a similar situation and formation and then the sluggo off it. Combing through the tape, I couldn’t find a similar example. Pittsburgh did run a slant to Metcalf early in the third quarter, but it came on 3rd and 4, out of a different formation, and against Ward instead of Campbell. Not really the “look” to set it up.

However, Campbell aggressively tried to jump routes Sunday. He played the quick game, probably knowing how fast Rodgers has been getting the ball out of his hand this season. On 1st and 10 in the first half, Campbell tried to jump this 5-yard out. He missed and Metcalf made the catch, turning upfield for a 20-yard gain.

It’s a different formation and concept. But the Steelers knew Campbell was playing aggressively and trying to jump underneath routes. Pittsburgh used that to its advantage and got Campbell to bite later in the game for a big score.

Good study, good execution, and a great play to seal the win. Even knowing AFC North games are never easy, Pittsburgh won this one with relative comfort.