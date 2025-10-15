Film Room: Derrick Harmon Is A Brick Wall Against Cleveland

Stopping the Cleveland Browns’ surging running game was a team-wide accomplishment. Not one member of the Pittsburgh Steelers could’ve done it by himself. But rookie DL Derrick Harmon stood out in having the best game of his young career. At least, against the run.

Harmon was an immovable object against Cleveland and an offensive line with a strong interior. Mike Tomlin challenged that part of the trenches to step up against guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio and center Ethan Pocic. Harmon did.

In this clip, Harmon is aligned as the 3-tech/4i between right guard and right tackle. Watch him use his arm length to lock out the block of the right tackle trying to wash him down. Harmon doesn’t budge. He’s able to leverage and get under the tackle and work across his face as the running back makes his cut. Harmon clogs that lane, too, and Quinshon Judkins has nowhere to go.

Patrick Queen, T.J. Watt, and Cole Holcomb do nice jobs here, too, but Harmon really stands out.

Harmon against the LDT in the below clip between right guard/tackle. He faces the initial double-team by the RG/RT deuce block. Even while slipping a bit on Acrisure’s poor field, Harmon doesn’t give ground and takes on the double with ease until the guard combos off to climb to the linebacker. Now one-on-one, Harmon effortlessly holds the point of attack and wins at the line of scrimmage.

There’s no lane for the back. Watt works off the edge and the two converge to make the run stuff. Nose tackle Daniel Ekuale also does a great job here to spill the run wide.

Harmon here as the three-tech between the left tackle and left guard. Classic two-gapping. Gets into Bitonio’s pads and takes control at the line of scrimmage. Arms extended, good base, uncoils his hips on contact without getting too tall. He gets his head across to his right as Judkins looks to bounce that way, forcing Judkins to cut back to the inside where there’s plenty of Steelers waiting.

The rest of the group doesn’t do a great job here and Judkins has a lane. One of the few on the day. But Harmon’s ability to control the block and force the back to cut back is exactly what a Steelers defensive lineman needs to do. Aaron Smith, Brett Keisel, Cam Heyward, they all did it. Harmon is following them.

Last clip. Harmon as a true five-tackle aligned outside the right tight tackle against this big personnel, tackle-eligible formation. Harmon again uses his strength and leverage to anchor at the point of attack. Isn’t moved off his spot. Spills the run, meaning the back is bounced wide and kept lateral, where SS DeShon Elliott and CB Joey Porter Jr. make the stop.

Pro Football Focus gave Harmon a terribly negative run-defense grade in this game. It couldn’t be more wrong.

Harmon got a little tall from time to time but the bulk of his tape stood out. Cleveland could not move him off his spot. If the d-line can’t be moved, the linebackers are free, and the running back doesn’t have a lane. Really impressive outing from Harmon, who will look to build on his first taste of AFC North ball with an encore performance tomorrow night against the Cincinnati Bengals.