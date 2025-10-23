Familiar Voices Will Call Steelers-Colts Week 9 Contest

Familiar faces and voices will call the Pittsburgh Steelers-Indianapolis Colts’ Week 9 contest. As revealed by CBS Sports Thursday, Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, and Evan Washburn will be the crew to call next week’s contest.

🏈 Division-Leading Broncos Host Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on the @NFLonCBS ➕ Joe Flacco joins THE NFL TODAY live to chat with Matt Ryan Ahead of Jets-Bengals pic.twitter.com/cQ7EWgwrqV — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 23, 2025

The three have called several Steelers games this season. Most recently, the Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Eagles, Watt, and Washburn also had the call for the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets and their Week 3 game versus the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh won all three of those games, a positive sign for a tough game against the No. 1-seed Colts.

Though still the “B team” behind Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson, Eagle has been a staple voice for CBS for years and is regarded as one of the sport’s world top announcers. Watt has quickly become a popular figure in the booth, bringing the perspective of a former player without getting in the weeds of the action.

While his analysis may not run as deep as Fox’s Greg Olsen, he’s formed quick chemistry with Eagle. The two have some of the best banter in the business.

This exchange between Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt talking about Darnell Washington's weight was fantastic. Eagle to Watt: "Do you work at a carnival?" 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/82HVpMTDuh — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 13, 2025

Washburn is a dapper and solid sideline reporter who joined CBS Sports in 2014. He earned his journalism degree at Delaware where he also starred on the school’s lacrosse team and made the Final Four in 2007.

Though not billed as one of the most intriguing games on the Steelers’ schedule entering the year, the Colts will be one of Pittsburgh’s toughest matchups. Sitting at 6-1 entering Week 8, Indianapolis has revived Daniel Jones’ career while RB Jonathan Taylor has easily been the NFL’s most productive runner. Under new DC Lou Anarumo, the Colts’ defense has flipped from liability to strength. It ranks No. 8 in scoring after finishing 24th a season ago.

The Steelers and Colts game will kickoff November 2nd at 1 PM/EST.