‘Eyes Got A Little Too Big’ On Dropped Interception, Nick Herbig Says

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig had another formidable performance in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, finishing with two sacks, four quarterback hits, and a pass breakup. That pass breakup could’ve, and probably should’ve, been an interception, but Herbig couldn’t pull it down for his second interception of the season. In his press conference after the game, Herbig said it’s a play he should’ve made.

“My eyes got a little too big. Gotta make that play,” Herbig said via the team’s YouTube channel.

All’s well that ends well, and the non-interception will barely be a footnote in Pittsburgh’s 23-9 win over Cleveland. It was the team’s second straight complete performance, and Herbig played a big role in the Steelers’ success. Even though his stat line could’ve looked better, Herbig continued his stretch of strong performances and proved he deserves a big role, even with Alex Highsmith back for the Steelers.

Even though he didn’t haul in the interception, it was still a good play for Herbig in coverage, breaking on the ball intended for RB Quinshon Judkins and getting a hand on it. Had he picked it off, Herbig would’ve had plenty of space to take it back for a pick-six, which would’ve been the first of his career, although he nearly had one in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Herbig has been a difference-maker for the Steelers this season, and his development has been crucial to the success of Pittsburgh’s defense. With Highsmith out, the Steelers had no drop-off in play. Now that he’s back, the Steelers have three Pro Bowl-caliber EDGE rushers.

While that’s a play Herbig knows he should’ve made and one he surely wants to have back, he can hang his hat on having a performance today that was key to Pittsburgh pulling out their first divisional win of the season. If he can continue to wreak havoc in the backfield, the Steelers will finish among the league leaders in sacks. There’s a real argument that Herbig has been Pittsburgh’s best pass-rusher this season, and with his two sacks today, he took over the team lead with 4.5 this year.

The arrow is pointing up for Herbig, and even though he only has one interception instead of two this year, it doesn’t take away from his impressive performance against Cleveland.