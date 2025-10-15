‘Expect That Identity To Continue’: Steelers Now ‘Believe’ In Their Run-First Offense, Fowler Reports

A sluggish run game led to a slower start than expected for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense this season. But they may have finally found their identity after a month of searching for answers. After averaging just 63 rushing yards over the first three games, Pittsburgh has turned things around with 115.5 per game in the two since. They believe that identity is here to stay.

“When talking with the Steelers this week in advance of Thursday night’s matchup with Cincinnati, a few themes emerged,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote Wednesday. “First, Pittsburgh’s offense believes it’s a run-first attack now. The Steelers believe the interior offensive line in particular has emerged in recent games to provide an additional push up the middle…This helps protect 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers and plays to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s strengths as a run-game guru with a tight end background. Expect that identity to continue.”

Arthur Smith’s history as both an OC and head coach shows a clear preference to run the ball and set up the passing game with play-action. That is finally starting to take shape in Pittsburgh after a year of trying to make things work with a very young offensive line and quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

Look no further than the number of runs that went for 10 or more yards in each game. Through the first three weeks, the Steelers had just three such plays. They have had nine since then, including five against the Browns. They aren’t just grinding out three or four yards and a cloud of dust, they are finding legitimate holes to run through for big gains.

The obvious thing to point to is the Steelers’ use of jumbo personnel with Darnell Washington and Spencer Anderson as extra blockers. According to Fowler, the Steelers are internally pointing to the improved play of their interior offensive linemen. That means Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, and Mason McCormick have helped lead the turnaround.

A lot of media attention is spent on the Steelers’ tackles, partially because of Broderick Jones’ struggles and partially because they are both first-round picks. But the big guys in the middle are the ones helping make Arthur Smith’s vision a reality.

With the run game starting to click, that’s opened up opportunities for WR DK Metcalf and others downfield. Expect the Steelers to continue to lean in on what’s working until somebody proves they can stop it.