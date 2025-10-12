Mike Tomlin Thrilled With Jalen Ramsey’s ‘Significant’ Performance: ‘Exactly What We Hoped He Would Be’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers exchanged Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey this offseason, the defense was expected to significantly change. The heartbeat of that change is Ramsey, who’s versatile enough to play several different roles in the secondary, and has done so this season. He had another good showing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, something that makes Mike Tomlin very happy.

“We certainly wanted to make sure that he could impact the game,” Tomlin said in his postgame press conference, via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I can not say enough about Jalen Ramsey, guys. This guy plays outside corner, he plays nickel, he plays free safety. He is exactly what we hoped he would be. And certainly he was significant today.”

Ramsey’s participation was a little complicated after he injured his hamstring back in Week 4 against the Vikings. He attempted to play through the injury, but couldn’t. Even though Pittsburgh had a bye week, hamstring injuries are still tough to recover from. It wasn’t clear during the week whether Ramsey would play.

He made a huge difference on Sunday. He looked healthy and was part of a secondary that easily handled the Browns’ passing attack. Cleveland never really attempted to push the ball deep down the field, with most of Dillon Gabriel’s longer throws only being about 10-15 yards over the middle. Yet, flying downhill and blitzing is where Jalen Ramsey really thrived.

For the first time in his career, Ramsey notched a two-sack game. His first came as the nickel corner, blitzing from the edge and getting to Gabriel untouched.

His second came from nearly the same spot, and he did a great job fighting off a couple of blocks and eventually chasing Gabriel down.

When the Steelers acquired Ramsey, they hoped he’d be something of a Swiss-army knife. Able to cover the pass and be aggressive against the run, he’s brought both those aspects of his game to the table this year. He played well in coverage, but these two plays show how dangerous they can be. It’s been a while since the Steelers have seen a defensive back play with such a diverse skillset.

The defense had its issues as the season began. But they’re starting to show some good progress as the year continues. Against a rookie quarterback, Sunday’s win might have been their best effort. Jalen Ramsey was right in the middle of it.