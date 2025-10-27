‘Everyone Else Is Grabbing It, And You’re Not:’ Former PFF Analysts Done Defending Tomlin

From a bird’s-eye view, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is a legendary NFL head coach. He holds the record for consecutive non-losing games to start a head coaching career. He’s got a Super Bowl title and took the Steelers to a second one.

But Tomlin’s reputation has taken a hit in recent years. And in 2025, the Steelers’ defensive performance has been dreadful. On Sunday night, the Steelers allowed 454 total yards of offense to the Green Bay Packers. It was a historical loss in more ways than one. This came after the Steelers allowed 470 total yards to the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Browns the week prior.

The Steelers’ lack of cohesion on defense in back-to-back weeks prompted Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson to discuss Mike Tomlin on Monday’s episode of Check The Mic. And they had to grapple with the fact that two things can be true at the same time.

“I’ve generally defended Tomlin because he’s had less-than-stellar quarterback play, and who can overcome that as a head coach?” Palazzolo said. “On the other hand, I feel like there is an incredible amount of consistency in Tomlin’s teams, both good and bad, that have them landing as nine-, 10-win teams at best in today’s NFL. And I don’t know if that’s just what Pittsburgh wants, or if they should be looking for better.”

What Palazzolo said about the quarterback play had been true in recent years. The Steelers failed to develop a quality plan to replace QB Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have failed to win a playoff game since 2016, and the quarterback situation is a big reason why. Monson said at one point that lacking a quarterback hurts you in the playoffs.

Yet, it’s impossible to overlook that the Steelers have never had a losing season with Mike Tomlin as their head coach. It’s an incredible streak, and it’s part of Tomlin’s mystique. Monson thinks it’s due to Tomlin’s old-school approach to football. But that old-school approach has its drawbacks, too.

“On the one hand, you’ve got this coach who is raising the floor to this really high baseline, because he’s a good, fundamental, old-school football coach,” Monson said. “And then you’ve got this world now where everyone needs to understand the margins, the little percentages here or there, that happen during the course of a football game. And Tomlin wants no part of any of that. He’s just flying by the seat of his pants, going on the feels because that’s the way he does it. And so they’re leaving all this low-hanging fruit, just sitting there at the bottom, waiting to be picked up that nobody’s touching, and everyone else is grabbing it, and you’re not.

“I think that explains a lot of it, that they can’t be that bad because he’s a good football coach. But they might not be able to be elite because he’s not taking advantage of all this crap that everyone else is.”

The key area that Monson outlines is Tomlin’s decision-making when it comes to kicking (punts/field goals) on fourth down. We saw that during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The always-popular Surrender Index account on X/Twitter panned the Steelers’ decision to punt in the third quarter of that game. Needless to say, the analytics types thought it was a bad move.

And it doesn’t stop there. Monson referenced Ben Baldwin on X/Twitter, who breaks down the analytics of kicking on fourth down. And through Week 7, the analytics say the Steelers lost the most win probability on a per-game basis at that point in the season.

Win probability lost per game by coaching scared on 4th down pic.twitter.com/q7tVmYlpmg — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 21, 2025

Mike Tomlin trusts his defense. That’s absolutely nothing new. It’s part of his old-school approach. But this year, his defense is failing him and the Steelers over and over again. Yes, they’re 4-3. But the defense cost them in each of the last two games. If the Steelers even got league-average defensive play in the last two weeks, they win both games and are running away with the AFC North.

The Steelers’ problems are stacking up. Former NFL general manager and Steelers front office executive Doug Whaley thinks that Tomlin’s message is no longer resonating. Palazzolo is starting to question if the Steelers’ disciplinary issues are a Tomlin issue, with WR DK Metcalf getting flagged against the Packers for a silly personal foul penalty and former Steelers WR George Pickens avoiding issues with the Dallas Cowboys so far.

Neither Palazzolo nor Monson is actively calling for Mike Tomlin’s job. They both said that he’s a very good football coach who raises the Steelers’ floor. But they’re both willing to have a conversation about Tomlin’s flaws as the issues in Pittsburgh get worse in 2025. And until those issues get resolved, fans’ calls for Tomlin’s job will get increasingly louder and louder.