ESPN Analysts Still Like Ravens’ Odds To Win AFC North Over Steelers

Oddsmakers aren’t convinced the Pittsburgh Steelers are division favorites. Neither are several analysts. Despite Pittsburgh sitting well above the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings, multiple ESPN personalities think it’s still anyone’s game.

“When you look at the AFC North, who’s the team that stands in the Ravens’ way?” Kimberly Martin said in a First Take segment debating if the Kansas City Chiefs or Ravens have better division odds. “It’s the Steelers right now. And a 41-year-old quarterback.”

Entering the season as Super Bowl favorites, injuries have ravaged the Ravens. QB Lamar Jackson missed their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans. Replacement Cooper Rush struggled, RB Derrick Henry was taken away, and Baltimore was blown out, 44-10. Defensively, the list of injuries is as long as it is notable. The Ravens added secondary reinforcements thanks to a midseason trade for Los Angeles Chargers S Alohi Gilman, sending talented EDGE rusher Odafe Oweh away as part of the deal.

Despite the Chiefs sitting at 2-3 in a division where the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos lead at only 3-2 (granted, the Chargers beat the Chiefs to open the season), Martin thinks the Ravens have stronger odds. She’s not the only one.

“Baltimore, I still think will be able to figure out a way to navigate the AFC North,” Chris Russo said.

Russo cited Jackson’s eventual return to health coupled with an “easier” schedule after the bye. After hosting the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, the Ravens will enjoy a Week 7 bye. On the other side, Baltimore plays Chicago, Miami, Minnesota, and Cleveland. All winnable games, especially if the team is healthier, but the latter three are all on the road. Running that kind of table is difficult.

“They’re gonna come out with a vengeance when Lamar gets healthy,” Russo said.

If the Ravens drop to 1-5 this weekend and the Steelers advance to 4-1 with a win over Cleveland, what Baltimore does post-bye might not even matter. Since 2007, 89 teams have begun a season 1-5. Only three of them, the 2015 Kansas City Chiefs, 2018 Indianapolis Colts, and 2020 Washington Football Team, made the playoffs. Only Washington won its division and did so with a sub-.500 7-9 record. That won’t be good enough to capture the AFC North this season.

It may take another week and Pittsburgh has business to take care of but perhaps after Week 6, the reality of the Steelers as clear division favorites will dawn on everyone outside of Pittsburgh.