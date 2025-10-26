‘Emergency Response’ After Man Injured At Acrisure Stadium Saturday Night

A man was taken away by ambulance after an injury at Acrisure Stadium. The incident occurred Saturday night following the Pitt Panthers game against NC State and ahead of Sunday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Green Bay Packers.

KDKA’s Ricky Sayer first shared the story shortly before 11 PM/EST Saturday, noting a heavy fire and police scene near the scoreboard of Acrisure Stadium.

There’s a Pittsburgh Fire Dept/Police scene on the back side of the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium. We are working to learn what happened. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/iUKPl1PeGE — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) October 26, 2025

He followed up that story with this news package for KDKA, noting a man was rescored and taken away on a stretcher into an ambulance.

UPDATE: Emergency crews rescued one man from the back side of the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium. We saw crews lowering the man on a basket/stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. A large number of Sunday Night Football broadcast crew members were present. @KDKA live shot ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EnkSeALwyZ — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) October 26, 2025

“There was someone who appeared to be injured that was taken down in a basket,” Sayer said. “This is right on the backside of the scoreboard of Acrisure Stadium.”

He also noted a “large number” of Sunday Night Football crew members were present during the time, though it’s not clear if the man injured works for NBC and the Sunday Night Football crew. It’s typical for a crew to set up late at night before the game, especially given the college football game that didn’t end until after 7 PM/EST with even more time needed for the stadium to be cleared of fans and personnel.

This 2023 article and video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the setup that requires upwards of seven production trucks and 200 crew.

As of this writing, there are few confirmed details of what happened, and this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

In 2022, a man died at the stadium after following off an escalator after a Steelers game against the New York Jets. His death was later ruled an accident. Earlier this year, a man fell over the Clemente Wall at PNC Park and was rushed to the hospital. He recovered after multiple surgeries and months of rehab.

The Steelers and Packers are set to kickoff Sunday night at 8:20 PM/EST.