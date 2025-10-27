‘Embarrassing As Hell’: Rex Ryan Shreds Steelers’ ‘Unrecognizable’ Defensive Performance

They had 10 days to get things corrected after the frustrating Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet somehow it got worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense.

On Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers allowed 28 second-half points, dropping an embarrassing 35-25 decision to the Packers. What was supposed to be a night of celebration for the Black and Gold instead it was a night of frustration and embarrassment. The Steelers’ highly compensated defense fell apart and had no chance whatsoever of stopping the Packers in the second half of the game.

“This is crazy. This is unrecognizable to me. This is not the Pittsburgh Steelers and we saw it with Baltimore. We see it with them. When you get old, you get slow. And if you’re slow, you can’t do anything defensively,” former NFL head coach Rex Ryan said Monday on Get Up, according to video via ESPN. “And I don’t know the safety over here, 22 [Juan Thornhill], boy did he have a bad day, by the way. It looked like a guy playing Pop Warner on that deep pass right there, you know, or a Tee-ball center fielder that has no idea how to track a ball.

“It was embarrassing as hell from start to finish for that defense.”

Oh, it was recognizable, alright, Rex. The Steelers’ defensive performance looked like one fans had come accustomed to seeing in the late 2010s when they couldn’t stop anyone. The only problem is, the Steelers don’t have the Killer Bs on offense to outgun the opponents right now.

After an offseason that saw the Steelers become very aggressive under GM Omar Khan and add some big names defensively, leading to comments about it being maybe the best defense ever and historic, it’s been anything but to this point.

The Steelers have struggled with tackling, communication, and the big name-players they brought in to help with coverage haven’t been good enough. They’re just not performing up to standard, and it’s tanking the entire defense.

Rush and coverage go hand in hand, and the Steelers aren’t covering well enough to give a pass rush led by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward time to try and impact the game. Ryan even ripped Watt heading into the games Sunday morning, asking where he was because he’s been invisible.

It’s hard to impact the game when the ball is out so quickly because guys can’t cover on the back end. But Watt is making $41 million for a reason and needs to find a way.

The defense as a whole needs to find a way. Those players are seemingly not showing enough fight, which is very discouraging to hear at this point. There’s a lot of football left, and they need to figure it out fast.

Maybe that leads to some changes, as head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to after the loss. DeShon Elliott’s injury doesn’t help matters, nor does the poor play of Juan Thornhill, who was the target of some of Ryan’s ire, and rightfully so.

The defense is a mess, and it might only get worse.