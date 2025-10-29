Dulac: Steelers ‘Do Not Intend To Sign’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling This Week, May ‘Eventually’

Despite reports, the Steelers signing free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is not imminent, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes. In a recent article previewing next week’s trade deadline, he didn’t even commit to them signing him at all. Among other reasons, he cites their continued enthusiasm for WR Roman Wilson, coming off a career game.

“On Monday, the Steelers worked out receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who played four seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay”, Dulac writes. “But the Steelers do not intend to sign him this week. If they eventually do, it would likely preclude any additional move they might make at that position”.

Despite WR Calvin Austin III missing multiple games, the Steelers did not rush to add wide receiver help. Valdes-Scantling has been available for over a week. While they do have a visit with the free agent behind them, they do not have a signed contract.

After Pittsburgh traded George Pickens, adding another “No. 2 WR” had become a central focus for Steelers-centered media. They never did add anybody, banking on Austin and Wilson and company to pull through. Up until recently, though, they had hardly used Wilson. Austin made some plays and has a couple of touchdowns, but he also missed time due to injury. Assuming the Steelers indeed sign Valdes-Scantling, his actual role is unclear.

Earlier this year, according to the receiver himself, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers wanted Valdes-Scantling in Pittsburgh. While he may well sign, we won’t know for sure until it actually happens. Since those comments, Rodgers has played well and built a rapport with his current receivers, among them Wilson.

“Part of the reason”, Dulac wrote about why there is no urgency to sign Valdes-Scantling, “is what the Steelers have seen lately from Roman Wilson, who had two big catches against the Packers — a 45-yarder to set up a field goal and a 21-yard touchdown. He led the team with 74 receiving yards on four catches”.

Dulac also cited the multiplicity of personnel packages Steelers OC Arthur Smith likes to employ, which includes the incorporation of an additional offensive lineman. Given that, he writes, “the Steelers are not going to invest a mid-round pick on a receiver who might not play 20 snaps a game. Mike Williams averaged 19 snaps in nine games after he was acquired before the deadline last year”.

He is referring to a mid-season trade the Steelers made for a wide receiver last year, but of course, this does not apply to a free agent like Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The only thing they would need for him is an open roster spot. If Scotty Miller’s finger injury is an issue, he could potentially be a Reserve/Injured List candidate, though.